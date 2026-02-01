So the “unthinkable” happened again. Alex Pretti, a leftist activist was fatally shot while attempting to wield his gun against ICE agents in Minneapolis Minnesota. Acclaimed by Fake News as “a compassionate intensive care nurse,” Pretti’s fate follows the recent Minneapolis death of Renee Good, another anti-ICE anarchist who deliberately struck an ICE agent with her vehicle, while refusing arrest for her prolonged interference with ICE operations. Good, a leftist lesbian activist who had participated in the coordinated harassment of ICE agents on previous occasions and for several hours that day, is lionized by Fake News as “a poet and a mother.”

Predictably, leftist politicians and their Fake News parrots are in “full court press” with textbook Alinsky efforts to marginalize and denigrate ICE by incessant lies! The broadcast network MS NOW (Formerly MSNBC) actually altered a picture of Pretti, in a transparent attempt to make him appear more plausible as a “compassionate nurse,” and less like an antifa activist who did cosplay in his spare time.

It is imperative for them to completely change the subject from the real issue at hand, which is the massive invasion of illegal foreigners into Minneapolis and throughout America, so that a major arm of electoral fraud can continue, along with the enormous financial scamming of billions of dollars from the American people. And the only way to achieve that is to perpetuate the vast vote fraud by which such lunacy dominates public office.

This is “Game/Set/Match” for the left. They know that if illegals are properly removed, those billions in Democrat political machine funding will dry up. Democrats will no longer be able to so easily steal elections and they will thereafter be exposed as merely a hard-left fringe! Fair and honest elections mean Democrat criminals get the boot, which cannot be allowed or the rest of their scam collapses. So it is absolutely imperative that, at all costs, they change the subject.

Despite their transparent pretense of “grieving,” leftists are absolutely effusive and jubilant in their grandstanding, believing these two deaths give them an unassailable banner of moral “legitimacy” as they press forward with their anti-American open borders agenda. The shameless sanctimony is nonstop. Every prominent leftist with a microphone from the streets of Minneapolis to the highest levels of state and federal office is overflowing with oratory on the tragedy of even one lost life, and their “righteous” condemnation of government policy that is, we are told, the real culprit here.

At the front of the line is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, glorying in the limelight with an endless litany of phony leftist moralizing. Walz’s latest, and perhaps most brazen and despicable declaration is his assertion that illegal alien Somalis in Minnesota are somehow comparable to German Jews under Hitler’s Reich. The absurd parallel he attempts to draw could not be further from reality. Yet rather than having climbed onto some unassailable righteous perch where he presumes to be, Walz actually tipped his hand regarding his real concern. And it has absolutely nothing to do with the “loss of innocent life.” In Walz’s world Pretti and Good were merely collateral damage that served a purpose. Leftists will not hesitate to use and discard others just like them.

None of this has been the result of needless death and spontaneous, citizen protests. Rather, it has all been officially coordinated. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has strong ties with the “Signal” group chat that has been involved with the coordination of anti-ICE protests, doxxing of agents, vehicle tracking, and mobilization of leftist activists in the Twin Cities area. Likewise, Walz is clearly running a “PR” block for the onslaught every time he can get to a camera, as is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Across the world, the nation of Iran is on the verge of ousting the Islamist Mullahs and Ayatollahs who have made that country a living Hell for its inhabitants over the past half century. In their place, the common citizens hope to reestablish the reign of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as Shah. The Islamists are not happy, and are expressing their disapproval by losing armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assassins and imported Iraqi mercenaries to mass murder protesting citizens on the streets. Current estimates are that the death toll is in the tens of thousands!

Back in 1978-79, Democrat president Jimmy Carter managed a coordinated effort with Marxist insurgents in Iran to depose the Shah and put the jack-booted Islamist IRGC and “supreme leader” Ayatollah Khomeini in place. Khomeini immediately brought down the fist of Islamic fundamentalism on the Iranian people, forcing them into the suffocating oppression of Sharia, with fake trials, torture, and speedy executions for any who dared oppose the regime. It’s been this way for 47 years.

One might expect that spotlighting these atrocities would fit well into the domestic narrative of Minnesota leftists who incessantly malign ICE as the “Gestapo” of 2026. Yet few have attempted to draw any analogy between the ICE crackdown on illegals in Minneapolis and the horrific death of innocent Iranian freedom fighters. In fact, when CNN sent their “reporter” Frederik Pleitgen to Tehran a few days ago, he dutifully regurgitated IRGC talking points, in which they claim to be in complete control of the country, as they warn President Trump that they are fully ready to decisively rebuff any US Military action there!

The likelihood of a total dismantling of the Iranian Islamist/terrorist state, to be replaced by a free, pro-Western Republic, holds the potential for a seismic shift in geopolitics. And the overwhelming majority of innocent Iranians, who oppose the murder and oppression of Islam, are willing to give their lives to that cause. As such, this could thwart the dreams of leftists/Globalists, who see the fear and chaos instilled by the current Iranian terrorist state as a weapon to be wielded to their advantage.

Yet American leftists, dripping with faux compassion, and claiming to be the champions of freedom, side with the Islamist monsters and their mass slaughter. How can this be? It is for the very reason that when considering the big picture, it quickly becomes apparent that the purpose of the Somalis of Minneapolis, and the Democrats who collude with them, clearly puts them on the same side as the Iranian Mullahs and Ayatollahs!

Leftist claims of championing freedom for foreign “refugees” are absolutely disingenuous. Any real consideration of the track record of crimes committed proves that Minneapolis Somalis are not merely equally corrupt, but equally violent. If leftist Democrats were at all genuinely concerned over the loss of innocent life, they would be focusing on the widespread incidents of street crimes that vastly outnumber the deaths of “protesters” they now celebrate. Yet such raging hypocrisy redounds as power to the Democrats domestically, no less than does the presence of the murderous Iranian terrorist state empower the Marxists/Globalists on the world stage. Do not doubt that this is at the core of the rampant chaos we’re witnessing domestically and elsewhere in the world now! It is all part of the effort by the left to wield power by controlling future “election” outcomes in America, just as their international kindred, the Marxists/Globalists seek to prevent any resurgence of freedom and national sovereignty that would thwart their aspirations of international supremacy.

Eventually, the evil “dots” always connect. Whether it’s the refusal of Minneapolis police to apprehend violent Somalis, the total silence of the UK government to confront Pakistani rape gangs and traffickers, or the appalling efforts of CNN to put a “good face” on the murderous mullahs, leftists invariably side with the Islamists. Truth be told, leftists and Islamists are kindred. They have the same end game, which is absolute, uncontested dominance. And in pursuit of this, they employ the same tactics of mockery, intimidation, brutality, and eventually, murder. That’s because they ultimately serve the same “master.”

Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo on “X”) is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. He is the author of the book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

