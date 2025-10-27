General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
45

The Role of Independent Media in International Affairs

Presented by The Gold Institute for International Strategy
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)'s avatar
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Oct 27, 2025
7
45
Share
Transcript

Are you ready to WIN the Information Revolution?

On October 30th in Washington, D.C., Journalists, honest News Outlets and Thought Leaders from around the world will gather to discuss The Role of Independent Media in International Affairs.

It’s time to reclaim the public square from propaganda and restore honesty to the profession once called the Fourth Estate.

The corporate press has become a weapon for global power brokers determined to erode national sovereignty and silence dissent. No more. The rise of independent voices and alternative choices to help shape public opinion are here to stay and we are…

A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture