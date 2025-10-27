Are you ready to WIN the Information Revolution?

On October 30th in Washington, D.C., Journalists, honest News Outlets and Thought Leaders from around the world will gather to discuss The Role of Independent Media in International Affairs.

It’s time to reclaim the public square from propaganda and restore honesty to the profession once called the Fourth Estate.

The corporate press has become a weapon for global power brokers determined to erode national sovereignty and silence dissent. No more. The rise of independent voices and alternative choices to help shape public opinion are here to stay and we are…

A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!