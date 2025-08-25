We are living in what can be called the Third Arc of American history, a period as consequential as the American Revolution and the U.S. Civil War. The threats we face today are not only abroad but also here at home: infiltration, radical ideologies, and forces working to dismantle the very foundation of our Constitutional Republic.

The most significant battle is not fought overseas with weapons, but here with courage, conviction, and truth.

This is not just President Trump's fight, nor the fight of those who have worn the uniform. It is the responsibility of every American.

Each of us has a responsibility. Don't simply ask what others are doing, ask yourself:

"What am I doing to serve my country now?"

Our borders, sovereignty, and freedoms are under attack, yet we are not powerless. Together, decisive action can safeguard the future of our beloved Nation.

The deep state, globalists, or foreign powers will not determine the future of America. It will be decided by We the People.