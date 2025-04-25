Europe’s Next War Won’t Be in Ukraine—It’ll Be in the Streets

By Alexander van Koningsbruggen

The European Union is pouring weapons, money, and political capital into Ukraine at an astonishing rate. If you listen to Brussels, it’s all about protecting democracy and stopping aggression at the borders of Europe. But what they won’t tell you—what they can’t afford to admit—is that many are quietly dreading the day the war ends.

Because when the war ends, the real trouble begins.

The Guns Are Already Here

Let’s start with the obvious: Not all the weapons being sent to Ukraine are staying on the battlefield. Despite all the promises of accountability, there are credible reports of smuggled arms already making their way into black markets across Europe. Think assault rifles, grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons—serious hardware.

We’ve seen this movie before. After the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s, Europe was awash with surplus weapons. Those weapons were later used in everything from gang shootouts to terrorist attacks. We didn’t learn then—and we’re not learning now.

Fighters with Extremist Ties

Ukraine has become a training ground not just for patriots, but for ideologues. Neo-Nazis from across Europe and beyond have made their way to the frontlines, many of them joining paramilitary groups like the Azov Battalion. They’re learning tactics, getting battlefield experience, and bonding with like-minded extremists.

What happens when these people come home?

You don’t have to imagine it. Just look at post-ISIS Europe. Veterans of jihadist fronts came back radicalized, traumatized, and ready for violence. Now imagine a new wave of ideologically radical, combat-tested fighters re-entering European society—but this time from the other end of the political spectrum.

A Powder Keg Already Lit

And here’s the twist: That’s just one side of the problem.

The EU has spent the last decade allowing—often encouraging—mass immigration with minimal vetting. This humanitarian impulse has had consequences. In countries like France, Sweden, and Germany, authorities are now struggling to deal with rising crime, gang violence, and extremist networks. Some neighborhoods have effectively become no-go zones. Sexual violence has spiked. Integration has failed in key places.

Now ask yourself: What happens when radicalized individuals already inside the EU—some of them with ties to extremist Islamist groups—get access to the same black-market weapons flowing out of Ukraine?

It’s a nightmare scenario that nobody in Brussels wants to talk about.

Why the Silence?

It’s simple: as long as the war continues, the problem stays over there. Dangerous fighters stay deployed. The weapons stay flowing eastward. The political status quo remains intact. But the second peace breaks out, that illusion collapses.

And here’s the worst part: many in Brussels know this. They’re not stupid. They’re just betting they can delay the inevitable—and hoping the public doesn’t notice until it’s too late.

The Time Bomb Is Ticking

What we’re facing isn’t just a security issue. It’s a political crisis in the making. Neo-Nazis with battlefield training. Radical Islamists already in place. Military-grade weapons being sold on the streets. And a leadership class in denial.

This is Europe’s next war—and it won’t be fought in trenches. It’ll be fought in apartment blocks, concert venues, subway stations, and shopping malls.

If you think that sounds alarmist, consider how many people called similar warnings “racist” or “xenophobic” just a few years before the Bataclan, Cologne, or Nice.

Brussels needs to wake up—and so do we.

