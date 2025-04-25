General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MKH_TX's avatar
MKH_TX
1d

Earlier today I wrapped up a 3+ hr Podcast with Lara Logan and John Guandolo talking all things Islamic & Communist networks across the US. Your report, Gen Flynn sounds like the perfect storm for Americans! Episode 11 Going Rogue with Lara Logan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen Mehlman's avatar
Maureen Mehlman
1d

Sounds like a set up for bureaucratic take over. Big brother and an unimaginable dystopia. Add AI and drone tech and let the ppl squirm. Rand Paul just broached the need to outlaw the use of drones, especially armed drones, to monitor or discipline citizens by either state or private entities. By ignoring this bleak possibility as overreacting is foolish. Somehow though, this will be blamed on Trump and his supporters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture