The day we’ve been waiting for has ﬁnally arrived. The Crossﬁre Hurricane documents— those dark, tangled webs of lies spun by the Deep State to undermine President Donald J. Trump and, by extension, me—are now declassiﬁed. I can tell you with unwavering conviction: this is a victory for every American who believes in justice, transparency, and the sacred principles of our Republic.

Let me take you back to the beginning. I was ground zero in their calculated assault—an assault not just on me but on the will of the American people who elected President Trump in 2016. The Russia hoax, as I’ve long called it, was a sham from the start. It wasn’t about national security; it was about power. The FBI, under the likes of Comey and McCabe, weaponized their authority to target me, a decorated veteran of 33 years, because I dared to stand with a President they despised. They ambushed me, twisted my words, and dragged my family through hell—all to prop up a narrative that never had a shred of truth.

Now, with these documents laid bare, the American people can see it for themselves. Crossﬁre Hurricane wasn’t an investigation; it was a political hit job. The declassiﬁed ﬁles reveal the dirty tricks—the FISA abuses, the manipulated evidence, the leaks to a complicit media. They show how the FBI ignored exculpatory evidence that would’ve cleared my name long before I was forced to plead guilty under duress. They prove what I’ve said: there was no “there”. No collusion. No conspiracy. It was just a desperate attempt by a corrupt establishment to sabotage a duly elected President and silence those who supported him.

This declassiﬁcation isn’t just about me—it’s about you. It’s about every citizen told to sit down, shut up, and trust the so-called experts. They hid behind “classiﬁed” stamps for years to keep the truth from you. But President Trump, God bless him, has ripped that veil away. On March 25, he signed the order, and now the unﬁltered reality of what they did is yours to judge. I urge you to dig into these ﬁles when they’re released. Look at the memos, the emails, the notes from Strzok and Page—those smug bureaucrats who thought they could play God with our democracy. You’ll see the bias, the incompetence, and the outright malice.

I’ve paid a heavy price for this ﬁght. My reputation was smeared, my ﬁnances drained, my freedom threatened. But I never wavered because I knew the truth would come out. And here we are. This isn’t the end—it’s a beginning. A chance to hold accountable those who abused their power. An opportunity to rebuild trust in institutions that have lost their way. John Durham’s report laid the groundwork, showing the FBI’s failures, but these documents are the raw, unvarnished proof. They’re a call to action for every patriot to demand reform, to say “never again” to this kind of tyranny.

To my detractors, I say this: the facts are out now. You can’t spin your way out of it anymore. To my supporters, I say thank you—for standing by me when the storm was ﬁerce. And to every American, take this moment to reclaim your voice. The Deep State thought they could bury us. They were wrong.

Stay strong. The ﬁght for truth goes on.