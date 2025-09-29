General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cleft_of_The_Rock's avatar
Cleft_of_The_Rock
16h

Stop funding Ukraine so the hustlers in the senate can line their corporate donors pockets. We've wasted so much money on these corrupt monkeys. Putin may be a bad guy but he didn't steal churches and monasteries and suspend free and fair elections. And he kisses the Holy Icons and doesn't install a satanist to educate children. Maria Abramović is Zelensky's choice. A pure atheist greaseball. Putin doesn't care and isn't afraid. Hillary gave him everything he ever wanted. Democrats colluded with Russia to make themselves rich. Now they think they can defeat Russia to get rid of the evidence. The President has been ill advised thinking Ukraine has a chance. Before they defeat Russia, World War III will happen first. Putin is Russia First and the Russian people and half of Ukraine love him. Stop the funding. Lindsay Graham needs to go straight to hell. How do they sleep at night? Probably awake taking it up the rear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Jane Kuehn's avatar
Jane Kuehn
17h

Why isn't Trump using you in his administration? He is letting his ego and bad actors drive him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture