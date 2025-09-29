Either way, recent statements out of your administration are disastrous and will end in many more lives lost (quite possibly American), United States prestige on the world stage further reduced and more of our national treasure eviscerated.

President Trump, we want you to be the PEACE PRESIDENT

Stop allowing your subordinates to speak about eliminating another nation’s leader along with its way of life as though they don’t have a vote. In warfare, all enemies, all sides, have a vote.

Stop for a second and examine the various forces involved and their national and personal agendas. The NATO & EU need this war to shift their internal problems away from themselves and place it on an enemy who has massive physical capabilities and will use them (don’t underestimate this guidance).

There are many more underlying issues in play in Europe and they seek our attention more than we need another war.

However, we still have the objective ability to look at the issues from all sides of the equation (yes, this war is multi-dimensional). Don’t just see it through our eyes (and trust that Americans want peace and more focus on America First).

Examine it through the lenses of Europe, Asia, Africa, India, Russia, China, even Pacific Rim nations. More importantly, examine, in fine detail, the issue from President Putin’s perspective.

Whatever your decisions are, my principal guidance is to listen to all arguments. Selling weapons to “NATO” may make us feel good but never forget, we are NATO. if NATO gives those weapons to Ukraine, are we not in a PROXY WAR against Russia? Are we not now directly involved? Who provides the guidance systems, the intelligence, the information operations, cyber, space—warfare is multi-domain activity and not a simple bullet or missile flying through the air.

There remain peaceful solutions to ending this war. We must work harder at seeking these. Those pushing you to war are not offering you all the options.

In warfare, the best plan gives you the most options right up until the last possible moment.

Mr. POTUS, you still have time. Please use it wisely.