Richard Luthmann
16h

General Flynn hits the nail on the head. Millions of pages mean nothing if no one pays a price. Transparency without prosecution is performance. The Epstein network did not operate in a vacuum; it operated in proximity to power, wealth, and institutional protection. If declassification stops at spectacle, the message to the country is clear: exposure is survivable, consequences are optional. That corrodes faith in equal justice under law. Survivors deserve more than document dumps. They deserve indictments where evidence warrants, civil remedies where harm is proven, and structural reforms that prevent elite immunity. Sunlight is essential, but sunlight without enforcement is just theater. Accountability must follow illumination.

James Schwartz
15h

The majority of Americans don’t give a shit about Epstein. Face it if there was anything tied to Trump the Dems would’ve released it under Biden with Merrick Garland being more than happy to have put possibly the final nail in his political career. It’s like everything else they have done to him. It’s all pure fantasy. I’m way more interested in the FBI cresting dossiers on regular people who have done nothing and being investigated because someone wanted them investigated. The rich and powerful are going to get away with what they did as they always do. In fact they already have because the Epstein crap is already almost a decade old and here we are being whipped up into hysteria over redactions and new people who had emails with this guy taking locker room vernacular which will out them with maybe an apology for knowing the guy but never have been to his island and of course never violating an underage girl unless your from Britain. It’s old news and time to move on and not stuck in the Washington shell game. I want the bottom of Somali Minnesota fraud. No war in Iran. Israel outed and funding 94% of everyone in congress. Focus people.

