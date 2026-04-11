What follows is the full transcript from my recent subscriber Q&A session. The questions you submitted were direct, serious, and exactly the kind of engagement this moment demands. I have covered a lot of ground here, from the state of the world war we find ourselves in, to the weaponization of our own government, to what it is going to take to hold this republic together heading into 2026. Thank you for your support.

Monologue

We are in the middle of a world war. Not the kind depicted in history books or Hollywood films, but a hybrid war, fought across multiple domains simultaneously, and it is reshaping the global order whether the American people recognize it or not. History is instructive here: we didn’t call World War One by that name until World War Two forced us to reframe it. We called it the Great War. Decades from now, historians will look back at this era and name it accordingly. What I can tell you is that we have been at war since at least September 11, 2001, twenty years of grinding, costly conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan, two wars we did not win, and now we find ourselves back in the Middle East, again.

War is an extension of politics. That is not a controversial statement; it is a foundational principle of strategy. Our military has demonstrated extraordinary capability in recent operations, and Americans should be proud of that. But military capability alone does not end wars. Wars end when political leaders, elected political leaders in our case, step in with resolve and make the hard determinations: whether the objectives have been met, whether continued conflict serves the national interest, and what kind of settlement is worth fighting for.

A ceasefire is not a lasting peace. Let me be clear about that. A ceasefire is a pause. A peace agreement is a foundation. And building that foundation is going to require serious diplomacy at the highest levels, not envoys, not mid-level officials. We are talking about Secretaries of State, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and the full weight of national governments. And critically, the nations that must be at that table are the great powers: the United States, Russia, China, and India. Like it or not, those are the four great powers on this planet right now. Other nations may possess nuclear weapons, but that does not make them great powers in the strategic sense. If a durable, long-term peace agreement is ever going to be achieved, those four must be part of it.

The question of who signs such an agreement is complex. Clearly, the United States. Certainly, Iran and its leadership, though questions about their credibility and trustworthiness are entirely legitimate. The flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz affects the entire global economy. This is not simply a regional dispute. The stakes are planetary, and then there is the question of reconstruction. At the end of World War Two, we launched the Marshall Plan, a massive, coordinated investment to rebuild what war had destroyed. Today, the scale of destruction is staggering. I listened to an economist and engineer this morning discussing refineries still burning in the Middle East, not in Iran, but in neighboring countries, and his assessment was that some of this infrastructure could take five to ten years to repair, given the complexity of the labor, technology, and supply chain requirements involved. That is before we even begin to calculate what is needed in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Russia itself. We are not talking about billions of dollars. We are talking trillions.

This is the world we are operating in. It demands serious leadership, clear-eyed strategy, and the courage to pursue peace with the same determination we bring to combat.

How do we move forward to unite the divisions? There is so much evidence of wrongdoing, but with the corrupt media and judicial system fighting truth, getting past this “tit for tat” doesn’t seem possible. How do we get there? Is a court of truth and reconciliation possible?

I am not certain we are going to see something like that materialize. The President has put J.D. Vance in charge of a task force on corruption, and we will see how that plays out. I have seen some developments from the FBI and DOJ, suggesting we may see indictments in the near future. Knock on wood. I hope that is the case. I have been calling for accountability, and I mean real accountability, for a long time.

I think there are genuine divisions inside the GOP, inside the broader conservative movement, and a significant portion of that comes down to the wars. President Trump campaigned on no new wars. That was a central promise. And yet here we are, continuing to finance and provide resources, including intelligence, to Ukraine to sustain a war in Eastern Europe. Everyone has witnessed what is happening in the Middle East. The amount of American money flowing out to prosecute that conflict is extraordinary, and it is not over. And then there is Venezuela, where there may or may not be a return on investment. That remains to be seen.

The American people voted for President Trump to put America first. To do things right here at home. There are real questions being asked right now about whether that mandate is being honored. The deportation campaign. The H-1B visa changes. These are not small issues for working Americans. People are asking why we are back in the Middle East when the campaign promise was no new wars. They are asking why we still have Chinese-produced fentanyl being pushed through drug cartels into American communities. Why hard drugs, heroin and cocaine, are still flooding across our borders, carried by organizations now designated as terrorist groups. That is the fight right here. That is what demands our focus.

I want to see a clear orientation toward what we need to do at home, to strengthen our economy, support our families, and keep this country strong, resilient, and ready. Our military has done extraordinary work, as I would expect them to. That is what they are trained and prepared to do. But our military does not start wars, and it does not end them. They execute the decisions made by political leadership. So, when we celebrate the great military capability we have demonstrated, that is warranted. But capability is not strategy, and strikes are not solutions.

We have now been engaged in the Middle East for twenty-six years, and that does not even count the northern and southern no-fly zones over Iraq throughout the nineties, or the Gulf War before that. History goes back further than most people want to acknowledge. What America needs right now is a complete reset. A genuine reset. Hopefully, this ceasefire becomes a long-term peace agreement, and we can finally begin moving in that direction.

General Flynn, you were in the room. You saw how the intelligence community operates from the inside. At what point did you realize the government you served was also capable of being weaponized against the American people?

I did not want to see it happen because when I was inside the system, I knew how bad it was. I worked at the highest levels of the U.S. intelligence community, including serving as a deputy at the Director of National Intelligence level, as National Security Advisor, and as the head of one of the world’s largest intelligence agencies. I saw the tensions firsthand. I just did not believe the level of subversion would reach what it ultimately became at the tail end of the Obama administration, going into the 2016 election, into 2017, and then what happened to me personally. I thought there would be people inside the system who would blow the whistle. Who would stand up and say this cannot happen in America? That did not happen.

What we found instead were leaders across the CIA, FBI, DOJ, Department of Defense, the White House National Security Council, and the State Department who were fundamentally anti-American in their orientation. And many of them are still there. That is not speculation. That is a fact.

President Trump came in and placed a top layer of new leadership across these agencies. We have already seen that the thin crust gets picked off. Pam Bondi, gone. Kristi Noem, gone. That top layer is exactly that: a thin crust sitting atop a very thick, murky layer of entrenched bureaucrats in Washington who are still working against this administration every single day. They will continue to do so until there are severe reforms, and those reforms have to start with the Department of Justice and the U.S. intelligence community.

I am a strong supporter of Tulsi Gabbard. She is still there, thank God, and she is taking meaningful steps. But we must be honest about what we are dealing with. This is not a game. These are people inside the executive branch, working inside the Trump administration right now, actively subverting the President of the United States. Until those people have their badges taken and are sent home, not much will change. I would rather do the hard work of removing one bad actor completely than shuffle a thousand around and call it reform.

I want to address something else, because it matters. Elections matter. They matter enormously. But right now, there is a deep apathy in the voting population. The early primary turnout numbers for the GOP were around twenty-six percent. That is pathetic. We complain about the people representing us in Congress, and then we do not show up to replace them. If we want different results, we need different participation. The two go hand in hand, and until the American people connect those dots, we are going to keep getting what we are getting.

The Biden DOJ, the FBI, the media, and members of both parties all came after you at the same time. Looking back, do you believe what happened to you was a warning shot meant to show every future patriot in government what the cost of resistance looks like?

You’re damn right it was. And so was January 6th. Because when they saw that they were going to have a difficult time after the 2020 election, they had to create the environment for what happened that day. That was planned. It was very intentional, very well planned, and executed almost to a T.

Yes, it was a shot across the bow. A shot across the bow to every military officer who rises to a certain level, leaves the service, and decides to get involved in politics and support a particular candidate. In my case, that candidate was Donald Trump. I supported him, he won, and I believe I played a meaningful part in that victory. The American people wanted change, and they delivered it. And because of that, they came after me. Hard. Relentlessly. And they still do.

That relentlessness will not stop until people are held accountable. Period. If Kash Patel and the acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, indicted Barack Obama tomorrow, that would be one day too late, but I would accept it. According to President Trump and Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, these people committed treason. If they committed treason, they must be held accountable. We cannot keep moving forward as if that did not happen.

It was a warning shot. It was well-targeted. They hit their target, which was me and I believe it caused a lot of other people to back down who otherwise would have stepped up. People who had the courage and the information and the standing to act, and who chose silence instead because of what they watched happen to me.

General, if a young officer came to you today and said they were thinking about blowing the whistle on something corrupt inside the government, what would you tell them?

I receive calls from whistleblowers at least once a week, sometimes every day. People are coming to me saying they have information and do not know what to do with it. And my answer is always the same: you have to report it. There is an inspector general chain of command. There are congressional channels. I will advise someone on where to go, but I will not tell them to sit on it. You cannot witness a crime and let it continue. If you see something, you have to do something about it because if you do nothing, it will eat you alive for the rest of your life.

Iran, China, the southern border, the cartels, fentanyl, election infrastructure — how many of these threats have to converge at once before the American people call it what it is: an act of war being waged against this country from multiple directions at the same time?

The threats facing America are not limited to what exists beyond our borders. We face a convergence of dangers: Iran, China, the cartels flooding our southern border with fentanyl, compromised election infrastructure, and internal subversion from within our own government and higher education system. All of it demands our honest attention.

China is not our friend. Xi Jinping knows exactly what is happening. Nothing moves in the direction of the Chinese Communist Party without its acknowledgment, and that includes over one hundred thousand American deaths every year from fentanyl. We cannot keep pretending otherwise while negotiating trade deals and photo opportunities.

Russia is a separate matter. Russia wants a relationship with the United States. Every time we move in that direction, certain voices, the same neoconservatives who pushed every failed war of the last twenty years, beat that idea back into the ground. We need to ask ourselves an honest question: What is the end goal of perpetual conflict? Destroy a nation’s infrastructure, remove its leaders, and what do you get? Something worse. Every time. The strategic answer is not destruction. It is containment through economic pressure, alliances, sanctions, and sustained diplomacy. That is how serious nations operate.

On the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, the United States has been the security guarantor for the Strait of Hormuz for fifty years. We get roughly 1% of what flows through it. China receives approximately 40% of its oil from the Strait of Hormuz, with Japan, South Korea, and parts of Western Europe dependent on the same critical chokepoint for the remainder. We are spending billions of dollars per day maintaining carrier battle groups in that region to protect oil that benefits everyone but us. That is not America First. President Trump is the first leader in my lifetime to actually raise that question out loud, and he is right to raise it.

We have the natural resources in this country to supply ourselves and much of the world. We have simply lacked leadership skills to make that decision. That era of timid, globalist energy policy is over.

On the dollar and the future of global trade: the U.S. dollar has been the world’s reserve currency since World War II, backed not just by bonds or gold, but by our capacity to provide security to other nations. That is a real and legitimate form of backing. But the world is shifting. Iran was already trading oil in yuan. Cryptocurrency will play an increasing role in how nations settle accounts. We can acknowledge that reality and position ourselves ahead of it, or we can pretend the old model will hold forever. It will not.

The United Nations serves as a platform, not for solving global problems, but too often for working against American interests from inside American soil. Every major multilateral institution, the UN, NATO, the Organization of American States, and APEC, needs to be re-examined. Their charters were written in a different era. The question is simple: do they still serve America’s interests? If they do not, we must say so plainly and restructure our participation accordingly.

NATO is a defensive alliance, chartered to provide a collective response to a direct attack. It is not a blank check for any military adventure any member chooses to pursue. President Trump has made real progress getting member nations to pay their fair share, but that progress evaporates the moment a globalist sits back down in the Oval Office. We need structural commitments, not temporary compliance based on whoever is applying pressure at the moment.

America cannot live in isolation. We need partners, alliances, and long-term relationships, not because it is polite, but because our security and our economy depend on them. What we do not need is to continue paying for the defense of nations that would not stand with us when it matters, or to maintain institutions that have become vehicles for our own diminishment.

The question is not what happened. The question is where we are now, and where we are going. That is where my focus is, and it should be where yours is too.

The 2026 Annual Threat Assessment from the Intelligence Community was just released and it identifies China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as the Axis of Aggressors. Three of those four are currently engaged in military or proxy operations against American interests. General Flynn, you have seen these assessments classified. When the intelligence community uses language like that in a public document, what are they actually signaling to the American people that they are not saying out loud?

On the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment, the Intelligence Community has publicly identified China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as the axis of aggressors. All four are nuclear powers. Add to that the fifth category, non-nation-state actors, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and the designated terrorist drug cartels, and you have five distinct threat categories, all aligned against American interests simultaneously. What the assessment does not say out loud is what that actually means for resources.

Threats on one side, resources on the other. That means money, capabilities, carrier battle groups, Army divisions, Marine regiments, Air Force squadrons. Every combatant commander in the field, and there are now over thirteen, is constantly pulling on the Department of Defense, arguing that their theater is the most critical. That is the nature of the institution. But here is the problem: every time we commit resources to one theater, we are pulling them from another. While we were engaged in the Middle East, Ukraine fired ballistic missiles roughly a thousand kilometers into Russian territory and took out a major refinery. Russia does not want Ukraine to have ballistic missiles. Israel does not want Iran to have them either. These situations do not exist in isolation. They compound.

We are also operating with roughly half the diplomatic resources we should have deployed. We do not have an ambassador in Russia. We likely do not have one in South Korea yet. Diplomacy costs far less than war and it matters enormously. A carrier battle group is the most visible signal of American power projection but let us be clear: as impressive as those capabilities are, a thousand-dollar drone just took out a refinery that will cost a billion dollars to repair. Modern warfare has changed. Our resource calculus has to change with it.

None of this is the Intelligence Community’s decision. None of it is the military’s decision. It falls to one person: the Commander in Chief. At some point, the national security team has to sit the president down and lay it out plainly. Here are five threats. Here are the resources we have. Here are the risks and the rewards for each decision you could make and then the president decides.

That is exactly what the phrase “the buck stops here” means. It is not Secretary Pete Hegseth’s responsibility to determine where the carriers go at the strategic level. He is appointed. The president is elected and if a gamble fails, if we find ourselves short on resources in a theater we underestimated, no one is going to come looking for a cabinet secretary. They are going to look at the Oval Office.

That is the weight of the office. Only the president takes an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Nobody else. That responsibility belongs to one person, and right now that person is Donald J. Trump. The decisions being made in the coming months will define not just this administration but the security architecture of this country for a generation.

How much of a threat is Islam to our way of life in the US?

Let me be clear about something that too many people are afraid to say plainly. Radical Islamic leadership globally has a documented, deliberate, and stated intention to dominate. This is not speculation. It is in their doctrine. They have written about it, spoken about it, and spent decades attempting to spread it. This is not chaos they are operating in. It is a plan.

Where monolithic governments have maintained firm control, that spread has been contained. China will not allow Islam to rise within its borders. If you are a Christian in China, you spend your life hiding from the government. That is what atheistic communism produces. Japan, South Korea, and Russia all face variations of this same pressure, and Putin is acutely aware of the rising tide of Islam along Russia’s southern tier, from Chechnya through Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. That is one of his most serious internal vulnerabilities.

Here in the West, we have been far less decisive. France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and significant parts of the United States are watching communities form that have no intention of assimilating into the cultures, laws, or values of the nations that welcomed them. What is happening in Europe is not integration. It is displacement. The fabric of European civilization is being changed from within, and what is replacing it resembles the Ottoman model far more closely than anything built on Western principles of individual liberty and constitutional governance.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently moved to outlaw Sharia law in Florida. That is the right instinct. More states need the political courage to follow. Our constitutional system is built on freedom, and that freedom is not a weakness to be exploited. It is a strength to be defended. The answer is not to strip Americans of their rights in the name of security. The answer is to demand assimilation from those who come here and to enforce the laws and values that define this republic.

On the question of military decisions during the nineties: I want people to understand something fundamental. The United States military does not make political decisions. It operates at the direction of its civilian leadership, the president of the United States and the political masters we serve. That was true then and it is true now. Secretary Hegseth is not making unilateral political decisions. He is operating in coordination with the Commander in Chief. Any secretary who steps outside that lane and makes a call with a political outcome on his own authority, without presidential direction, is in serious trouble, and rightly so.

I was a staff officer in the nineties. I spent half that decade deployed overseas, and the same was true for much of the following decade and a half. My focus was on the mission in front of me. I always voiced my beliefs, from the time I was a young officer, on matters within my lane and often beyond it. That directness served me well for a long time. When I reached the political level under the Obama administration, they decided they did not like it. That is a separate story. But the principle stands: speak the truth, stay grounded in the mission, and never confuse tactics with strategy or a commander’s authority with that of the Commander in Chief.

Closing Statement

My family and I have been through an awful lot. Ten years. Ten years of what this country has put us through, and we are out of it. But those scars remain, and they will remain forever. You walk down the street, and someone calls you a traitor who has no idea what you have been through, no idea that you served thirty-three years, many of them in combat, willing to do whatever this country asks. That is a hard thing to carry. But I carry it, and I am not giving up.

I want to speak plainly about what is happening right now within our own movement, because it must be addressed. There is a paid influence campaign being directed against conservative voices in this country. Paid. Not organic frustration. Not principled disagreement. Paid opposition that is designed to divide, demoralize, and destroy people who have spent their lives fighting for this republic. I have been on the receiving end of it, including from people I have personally stood up for and campaigned for. That is fine. Bring it. But understand this: I stood face to face with the Department of Justice, a nearly thirty-billion-dollar institution, for ten years and won. If you think I am going to fold under attacks from people on my own side who are being paid to come after me, you do not know me.

What concerns me far more than any personal attack is what this division is doing to our country as we head into 2026. I have been told by people who study history and statistics that we are looking at a 20% chance of retaining the House of Representatives. Some say that the number is generous. If we lose the House, we slow to a crawl. We face impeachment proceedings. The American people, who are already becoming deeply apathetic, will check out completely. That is not hypothetical. That is the trajectory we are on if we do not get serious.

We are in a historic cycle right now between complacency and apathy. On the far side of apathy is obedience, then slavery. That is not rhetorical. That is what history shows happens to every society, every empire, that fails to course correct. The path back is through enlightenment, through an engaged and informed citizenry that understands what is at stake and fights for it. We have one leader in place right now who is trying to hold that line. President Trump is imperfect. I do not agree with him on everything. But I believe he genuinely wants what is best for this country, and he was elected by the majority of Americans to try. We have to give him that space while also demanding unity and voter turnout to keep his agenda alive.

We have cities in this country run by communists and Marxists who call themselves Americans while dismantling everything that word is supposed to mean. We have internal subversion at the highest levels of government and academia. We have enemies abroad and enemies within. None of that gets fixed if we are tearing each other apart online for the benefit of people who are getting paid to make sure we fail.

The warrior spirit of America is real. I have seen it. I have lived on every continent this country has asked me to serve on. We can absorb enormous body blows, mentally, physically, spiritually, and keep moving. But we must come together to do it. Always take care of home first. Get your own house in order before you can project strength anywhere else.

That is what this moment requires. Not infighting. Not purity tests. Not attacks on people who have given everything for this fight. It requires unity, engagement, and the willingness to stand up for our constitutional republic before the window closes. I intend to keep standing. I hope you will, too.