General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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David Sunkel's avatar
David Sunkel
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Thank you Sir. I wish this interview could take place in a televised national fireside chat. We the people must be united in our understanding of what is trying to destroy us. Then we will be able to unite in a fight to rid ourselves of the works of our enemies and restore our constitutional republic.

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Richard Louro's avatar
Richard Louro
1dEdited

Thank you General Flynn. President Trump is President Trump. All of us should know him by now and how he deals, how he tries to get leverage over his opponent in trying to strike deals for America and yet give something back to his opponent for peace, and restoring healthy future relationships. Here is a very truthful statement that I have witnessed for years made by Eric Trump about his Dad (President Trump), in his book "Under Siege": "Donald Trump is much better than I am at handling betrayal. He never forgets who someone is or what they've done, but he has an uncanny ability to be graceful, reset relationships, and keep moving forward when it serves a greater purpose." "In the game of politics, alliances shift constantly." First, we should always be humble and admit to ourselves that we are not in any high confidential Intelligence meetings or view the Intelligence assessment Reports to know what is really going on. We just don't know much of the facts and the answers to all the "WHY's". It's about Trust and confidence in Trump and MOST IMPORTANT, trust in God's Divine plan. I believe God is using Trump for His Divine Will to be fulfilled. No man at his age could survive the HELL he has been through for the last 10 years and then have him move his head that last split second in Butler. Yes, President Trump honestly says "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons" but I think there is more to it. I believe our move into Venezuela and Iran were for the obvious reasons as President Trump has been stating. But I believe these are also indirect conflicts waged against China and their expansionist moves and threats to our country and hemisphere. Yes, there is Russia and North Korea, but make no mistake, this is mainly an indirect message to China to stop their expansionist threats against America and their supply of weaponry to Iran. China lost their large supply of oil from Venezuela and do not want to lose their greatly discounted price of oil from Iran. Trump is hoping for a healthy deal with China soon to avoid a greater conflict. Cuba is important, BUT Greenland is MOST important for our hemispheric defense. Now the big question, the big debate is, "what are we doing in the middle east (very dangerous risky place and conflict) when we have so many threats to our Republic right here on our own soil? Then add the money we are spending on this conflict. What we must ask ourselves in this point in time is: "Is it more critical to solve the threats coming from overseas first, that are causing the great threats to our homeland, even from within? Or do we just ignore the threats from overseas and China's expansionist threats with the aid of Iran, that are actually infiltrating our homeland, and concentrate on our domestic threats which are many? I totally TRUST Trump, though I think he was mis led in believing the guns were going to get to the people of Iran when the bombing was in full gear. It was reported the guns never got to the people. Again, I am in total support of Trump's decisions and I will always stand by him, and yes General Flynn, he has his imperfections. Trump does have his people working domestically on many of our threats here on the homeland but there is just so much corruption within our Judiciary, so many traitors working against Trump, a totally dysfunctional Congress, etc... Can you believe Congress still can't pass the "Save America Act" when both Democrat and Republican voters widely want this passed? Keep praying for Trump and our country.

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