ATTENTION!

Examining ANTIFA’s strategy for the summer of 2025 (a strategy to further disrupt and defeat President Trump) is underway, it is very real, and it is extremely dangerous to our way of life.

Countering Trump at every single turn of his presidency is the goal of the very radical left (there are many of them and they are well organized and well-funded). The tactics to achieve their strategy by now has become very obvious; organize, mobilize, disrupt, defeat, destroy, control.

ANTIFA is unapologetic and some of their specific aims are to:

1. Create chaos

2. Mobilize dissent

3. Disrupt law enforcement operations

4. Incite violence

They are the perfect of domestic terror organizations and should be designated as such. These are not college kids, they are domestic terrorists. Trust that they are part of, and inside of our local, state and federal government institutions (they gather and report intelligence from subversive insiders). They are supported by outside foreign elements for direction and funding, and they are led by very effective political operatives (both on the ground and from a distance).

Their manifesto reads like a Marxist playbook (Karl would be proud). It is filled with tactics, techniques and procedures all calculated to completely destabilize the rule of law, and completely upset the Trump administration’s efforts to deport millions of illegals intentionally brought in by the Biden administration to destroy America AND to further the left’s ultimate agenda of taking over America. The coup began under Brack Obama and has not ended because they have yet to accomplish their ultimate goal—to turn America into a socialist/marxist state (don’t forget, own nothing and be happy).

I simply call it the “sit down and shut up strategy.”

There are many ways for us to respond to this threat to our way of life. First is to clearly identify what it is we are facing. These are not unorganized groups of street thugs. Once we realize what we’re facing (and I don’t believe the majority of Americans yet understand what is happening—the media should take some of this blame), then and only then will we, as a constitutional republic using the full weight of the constitution and the rule of law as well as the power of the executive authorities across our nation from the Oval Office to every duly elected Sheriff, be able to wrestle control back from those who are currently working diligently to overthrow our nation.

Enough for now, but more to follow