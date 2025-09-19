Treason: The crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.

Sedition: Is language or conduct intended to incite rebellion, insurrection, or violent resistance against a government or lawful authority. It involves actions or speech that stir up discontent, opposition, or hatred toward the government, aiming to overthrow it or disrupt its functioning. While distinct from treason (the act of waging war against the government), sedition focuses on the incitement to disorder or overthrow rather than the overt act itself.

Conspiracy: This is a secret agreement between two or more people to do something bad, illegal, or against someone's wishes, often for a common, unlawful purpose. This term also refers to the group of people or the action of plotting. While a conspiracy can refer to any secret plotting, such as for political gain, a legal conspiracy specifically involves an agreement to commit a crime or lawful end by unlawful means, which can carry its own penalties, even if the intended crime isn't completed.

Barack Obama, which definition do you prefer?

AG Pam Bondi, let’s get on with it. Tell us something is going to happen or nothing at all. There is no more in between. Either we are going to hold people accountable or not.

Asking for a couple of million friends.