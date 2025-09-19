General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lexie Long's avatar
Lexie Long
1d

Yes we need the truth on all. Pam Bondi do your job or resign

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Bolton's avatar
Robert Bolton
1dEdited

Well said, General. It’s time to rebuild America. This is not the country we grew up in, but there are still lots of good conservative Godly people who want it back. Revival is coming and I’m hopeful that people will turn back to God and when they do, America will begin to heal. Love overcomes hate. Good overcomes evil. Courage overcomes fear. Truth overcomes Lies. Let’s root out the deep state and get America back on track. God bless you, General Flynn, and God bless our great nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture