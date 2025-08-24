Trump has world leaders at his fingertips in his fight for peace
Shea Bradley-Farrell, Senior Fellow, The Gold Institute for International Strategy
We at The Gold Institute for International Strategy are proud to have one of our newest fellows, Shea Bradley-Farrell, publish a powerful analysis recently shared by President Donald J. Trump.
In her latest article, Shea Bradley-Farrell, a seasoned expert in national security and foreign policy, offers an in-depth look at President Trump’s approach to global diplomacy.
As a Senior Fellow at The Gold Institute, she highlights how Trump’s strategic leadership has positioned him at the forefront of international relations, with world leaders at his fingertips.
Her piece, "Trump Has World Leaders at His Fingertips in His Fight for Peace," underscores how Trump’s bold, peace-through-strength approach sets him apart. He avoids endless wars and advocates for decisive diplomacy that yields results.
Nice commentary by SBF. Her article includes statements from president Trump regarding the American
leftist propaganda media. If I may Mr President. You're success as president, in everything you do. Serve both as barometer and catalyst that fuels the pure hatred that is the American left. The democratic voter's, their perverse elected officials, the uni-party deep state (both democrat & republican) operatives. And most certainly the globalist ruling class. Their predetermined opposition and vulgar criticism of your successes. Are confirmation that you are on the correct road. I'm confident that 80 million plus Americans support your leadership. And the majority of those thank the Lord for you. And have a real love and appreciation for you and your commitment too America First. And just for clarification Mr President. Salvation is a free gift from the Lord to all who invite Him into their life. He came to save the world, not to condemn the world. We are saved by Grace through faith in His finished work. So your good works, as wonderful as they are. Will not get you into or keep you out of Heaven. And should you choose to pray for your enemies. YOU WILL HEAP COALS UPON THEIR HEADS. With love and admiration from an ordinary American.
A remarkable man….Donald Trump! Shea Bradley-Farrell, Senior Fellow at The Gold Institute, has highlighted a remarkable overview of Trump’s strategic leadership that has positioned him at the forefront of international relations and world leaders. What a pleasure to read! How great to be in a country under his leadership. I live in a failing Marxist led country to America’s north called Canada. Canadians would be so lucky to have President Trump at our helm.