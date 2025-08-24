We at The Gold Institute for International Strategy are proud to have one of our newest fellows, Shea Bradley-Farrell, publish a powerful analysis recently shared by President Donald J. Trump.

In her latest article, Shea Bradley-Farrell, a seasoned expert in national security and foreign policy, offers an in-depth look at President Trump’s approach to global diplomacy.

As a Senior Fellow at The Gold Institute, she highlights how Trump’s strategic leadership has positioned him at the forefront of international relations, with world leaders at his fingertips.

Her piece, "Trump Has World Leaders at His Fingertips in His Fight for Peace," underscores how Trump’s bold, peace-through-strength approach sets him apart. He avoids endless wars and advocates for decisive diplomacy that yields results.