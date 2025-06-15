General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Decuypere's avatar
JD Decuypere
Jun 16

Screw Tucker Carlson! And the rest of the talking heads. A little money and a little success. And all of a sudden they are experts on world affairs. Never mind they've sacrificed nothing for the country that's elevated them to success. Carlson rides other people's investigative resualts to his own success. And I cannot believe for a millisecond. That president Trump gives a dam what Carlson's running his mouth about. Bloviating Bill Orielly is the same. These blowhards make prognostications and no one holds them accountable when they're wrong. President Trump is talking directly to BiBi Netanyahu. I'm kinda hoping President Trump sends him some bunker busters. China is supporting the jihad crazies hijacking Iran. Because the belt & road initiatives in Iran are critical to Chinas global dominance ambitions. The CCP will do whatever they can get away with in the middle East. Just like they're financing Russian aggression through the petro dollar transactions. I'm just furious with the naysayers like Carlson and Bannon. Any support we can give to Israel while maintaining a purely defensive posture. Do it! But keep both eyes on China, because Xi is just like a democrat politician in America. He will exploit every little division for maximum effect to Chinas advantage. BOY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Don Sovie's avatar
Don Sovie
Jun 15

there you have it Iin typical general, Michael Flynn, fashion--- in my words, we absolutely need regime change in Iran; and, we need to allow Israel the freedom to undertake that task. And , Yes that is a risk to us , as well ; but a risk worth taking. Thank you America's General

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture