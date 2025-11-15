America stands at a crossroads. The greatest crisis we face is neither foreign invasion nor financial ruin nor even the factional strife that now masquerades as governance. The gravest danger before us is trust, that “main pillar in the edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad,” as Madison warned in Federalist Number Forty-Nine.

The American people have been deceived, misled, manipulated, and betrayed by the very institutions designed to be their safeguard. These departments, much like the unchecked branches Publius feared, have grown ambitious beyond their constitutional boundaries. And now, at the very moment their power trembles, truth forces its way into the open like light through a cracked vault, exposing the “impostures” Hamilton condemned in Federalist Number Sixty-Eight.

There was a conspiracy to subvert the elections of 2016 and 2020, and to interrupt the peaceful succession of authority itself. It was a design as perilous as the cabals against the Electoral College that the Federalist writers labored to prevent. I was among the first targeted for destruction because I threatened the architecture of their scheme. That is no conjecture; it is confirmed by public records and sworn testimony, precisely the “multiplicity of documents” Publius insisted a free people demand of their magistrates.

The only citizens who arrived in Washington on the sixth of January with a deliberate plan were those inside the government, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the intelligence agencies, and the political officers who resolved that Donald J. Trump would not be permitted to hold the presidential chair. It was the very embodiment of the “violent factions” Madison described in Federalist Number Ten, now armed not with muskets but with badges, warrants, and federal authority.

Hundreds of undercover agents do not assemble in the capital disguised as ordinary citizens without forethought, coordination, and command. No standing force mobilizes without leadership, logistics, and intent. The bomber who planted the January sixth devices could be identified by sunrise if the will existed. We have found enemies through the faintest print left in the smoke of battle; yet we are told that the most surveilled city on earth cannot discern the figure who placed explosive devices under the government’s own cameras. It is a mystery so convenient it borders upon the absurd, one more “pretended” enigma, as Hamilton would say, designed to protect the guilty.

This is not incompetence. It is deliberate resolve.

It is the quiet, methodical usurpation of public trust, the very path to tyranny the Federalist writers warned was most certain.

Independent media now outpace the ability of the government to suppress them. Power fears sunlight because sunlight reveals corruption. Power fears pressure because pressure demands accountability. But most of all, power fears an awakened people. For as Publius taught, the ultimate security against oppression lies in the vigilance of the people themselves.

To the magistrates, officials, and power brokers in Washington, I say this without equivocation. Your season grows short.

Trust is the most brittle orb in your keeping, and you shattered it, fracturing the “confidence in the constituted authorities” that Madison deemed essential to a functioning republic.

This Commonwealth is not generations removed from the loss of liberty; we stand one election away. We inhabit precisely the “critical period” Jay described in Federalist Number Two, when the fate of the Union hangs upon a single contest and the virtue of those who must act.

If those entrusted with surrounding President Trump falter in the speed and resolve he requires, let them understand this clearly.

The people will advance without them.

For Publius was right, the power of the sword must remain not with the few but with the many.

Truth marches forward whether they permit it or not.