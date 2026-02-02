Leadership Lesson for the day (if you care to learn):



“Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”



This phrase was never meant to be comforting. In the earliest Superman comic books, it was a call to be courageous. Truth demanded exposure and justice demanded consequence. The American way demanded the courage to face both, even when its reflection was ugly.



That ugly truth is what we keep avoiding.



The Epstein revelations, names, networks, enablers, and the quiet protection of the powerful have exposed more than crimes. They expose a culture that elevated privilege over principle and secrecy over accountability. This is grotesque. It mocks ordinary citizens who are told to live by rules the elite never intended to follow.



Yet, the response has been indifference or deflection. Yes, it is terrible, but what about the other side?



Truth is not negotiable.



Truth strips humanity bare. It tears away the masks we wear, political, religious, and cultural, and leaves us exposed. That is why so many claim to want truth, but only in theory. In practice, truth threatens alliances, shatters narratives, and demands moral courage that most institutions and many “leaders” cannot muster.



Yes, we are all sinners. But there is a gulf between human weakness and unconscionable evil. Between private failure and organized exploitation protected by wealth and power. To equate the two is moral bankruptcy.



When the powerful evade accountability, they define the nation. Their impunity teaches that morality is optional if you are untouchable.



That is not the American way.



A society that claims Christianity but refuses accountability is performing faith, not practicing it. Scripture without justice is decoration, faith without consequence is theater, patriotism without truth is propaganda.



No president, no movement, no agenda can redeem a culture that refuses to confront moral rot at the top. You cannot build a moral future on selective blindness.



This era will be remembered not as a period of awakening, but as a period of darkness, when truth was visible yet deliberately ignored because it was inconvenient.



Superman never stood for comfort. He stood for confrontation. Power should protect the most vulnerable, not exploit them. Justice should be impartial to status. Truth should matter even when it implicates the powerful.



The real question is whether we are willing to be a nation that can handle the truth. If we cannot, we have already chosen what will define us.



It will not be enlightenment. It will be exposure and darkness.



I choose a better future, one filled with a positive vision for our children, our families, our communities and our country.



Yes, the truth hurts, but it also heals.

