General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Coemgh's avatar
Coemgh
8h

I am still waiting for prosecutions for Hillary going back to the 1990s. I am waiting for 0bama prosecutions going back to his run for the Presidency as an Illegal Alien. I am tired or I would dig back further on both of them.

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David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
8h

God bless you, Warrior

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