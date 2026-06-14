The question does not go away. I hear it from veterans, from pastors, from republicans, and democrats. I hear it from people who have followed every document release, every congressional hearing, every inspector general report, every declassified memo that confirms what many of us have known for years. They do not ask it with rage anymore. Most of them ask it with something quieter and more corrosive than rage. They ask it with exhaustion. They ask it the way a man asks a question when he already suspects the answer is one he cannot live with.

Will anyone ever actually be held accountable for what was done?

I do not know. That is the honest answer.

After over a decade of watching this country’s most powerful institutions protect the people who abused them, I am not willing to tell you that justice is inevitable. What I am willing to do is lay out exactly what happened, exactly what the evidence now proves, and exactly why the absence of consequences to date should disturb every American regardless of their politics. What was done was not a partisan crime but a constitutional one. The failure to answer it is a wound this Republic is still bleeding from.

In July 2025, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley declassified the previously hidden appendix to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report. The Durham annex, discovered in a burn bag at the FBI by Director Kash Patel and declassified at Grassley’s request by Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, revealed what he described as evidence of deliberate coordination between Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, the Obama White House, and U.S. intelligence agencies to fabricate a Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

The documents are not allegations or Republican talking points. The documents are classified as intelligence reports and internal agency communications that the government held from public view for years. According to the annex, the Clinton campaign approved a strategy to falsely link Donald Trump to Russian interference, a plan Durham’s team said received assistance from federal intelligence entities and foreign actors. The CIA referenced Clinton’s alleged plan to “vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” Then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama, Vice President Biden, FBI Director James Comey, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Those briefings included memos indicating Hillary Clinton had personally approved a plan to tie Donald Trump to Russian election interference.

Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign, opened on July 31, 2016. That is four days after this intelligence crossed the desks of the most senior law enforcement and national security officials in the United States government. They opened the investigation anyway. Based on the Durham annex, the Obama FBI failed to adequately review and investigate intelligence reports showing the Clinton campaign may have been ginning up the fake Trump-Russia narrative for Clinton’s political gain. These intelligence reports and related records were buried for years.

Durham’s report concluded that the FBI “discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia,” and that there was “significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded, directly or indirectly, by Trump’s political opponents.” That is the conclusion of a four-year special counsel investigation.

The question this Republic cannot escape is what, if anything, happens to people who make those choices.

I spent over 33 years in uniform. I was appointed to senior positions by presidents of both political parties. I was appointed twice by Barack Obama himself. I was someone who had spent my career demanding accountability from the intelligence community and that made me a target long before Trump ever put my name forward as the 24th National Security Advisor.

As one former senior intelligence official told a reporter at the time, I was the biggest threat to the CIA the agency had seen in years. That threat had nothing to do with Russia or Donald J. Trump. It had everything to do with my work reforming a bureaucratic culture that had grown dangerously insular and unaccountable.

After President-elect Trump chose me to be his National Security Advisor, the operation began immediately. No fewer than 39 Obama administration officials unmasked my identity from classified intercepts, from senior officials like Comey and James Clapper to people who had no conceivable reason for unmasking me, like former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and Congressman Jamie Raskin’s wife, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Sarah Raskin. Even Vice President Joe Biden was on the list. My name was unmasked 53 times between December 2016 and January 12, 2017. Those communications were then illegally leaked to reporters. The leak was a federal crime, but nobody was ever charged.

When two FBI agents interviewed me on January 24, 2017, both Peter Strzok and Joseph Pientka wrote in their contemporaneous notes that “I did not appear to be lying and that I seemed to be telling the truth.” They wrote that down. The FBI did not file the interview documentation, known as the 302, for weeks after the interview occurred. When Strzok finally filed it, Lisa Page, the #2 attorney at the DOJ and Strzok’s lover, edited the document for him. The DOJ later acknowledged there was no legitimate predicate for the interview in the first place.

I pleaded guilty under duress to a charge my own prosecutors did not believe was supported by the evidence, after the government threatened my son with prosecution and after my legal fees had consumed my family’s finances and savings. In May 2020, the Department of Justice itself moved to drop the case entirely, concluding that the interview lacked a legitimate investigative basis and that my statements, even if inaccurate, were not material to any properly predicated investigation. The government that prosecuted me determined, on its own motion, that the prosecution should never have happened. That should have been the end of it.

It was not.

Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to honor the dismissal. He appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the government’s own motion to drop the case, an extraordinary and legally dubious maneuver that prolonged my legal ordeal for months beyond what any normal proceeding would have permitted. President Trump pardoned me in November 2020, before Sullivan could issue his ruling. That pardon was full and unconditional. But the people who engineered the operation that put me in that position have never been charged with anything.

Let that settle for a moment.

The DOJ determined the case against me was illegitimate. A federal judge fought to keep it alive anyway. And the architects of the original targeting walked away without consequence. That is the system working exactly as it was designed to work when the people inside it decide the rules apply differently to themselves.

I want to be honest with you about something that anyone who has spent serious time inside the federal government understands, but that very few people with a platform are willing to say.

The system is not designed to hold itself accountable. It is designed to absorb, delay, and diffuse accountability until the political will to impose it collapses. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is an observable institutional pattern that has repeated itself across administrations of both parties for generations. Investigations produce reports. Reports produce headlines. Headlines produce congressional hearings, congressional hearings produce more reports, and the officials at the center of it all retain their security clearances, their speaking fees, their television contracts, and their book deals while the process grinds forward at the pace of geological change.

The psychological mechanism that makes this possible is not cynicism. It is something subtler and more dangerous. The men who ran Russiagate genuinely believed, and many of them still believe, that they were protecting the country. James Comey has written extensively about his moral framework. John Brennan spoke with visible conviction on television for years about “threats to democracy.” They have constructed an internal architecture in which their crimes were duties. That psychology does not break easily, and it does not break at all in the absence of real legal consequences.

There is also the structure of diffused guilt. No single actor in the Russiagate operation had to own the entirety of the crime. Comey deferred to the broader intelligence assessment. Brennan pointed to the FISA court approvals. The FISA court approvals were based on a fabricated dossier. The fabricated dossier was paid for by the Clinton campaign. The Clinton campaign was never prosecuted for it. Every link in the chain had a justification that pointed to another link, and the design of that chain was to ensure that accountability, if it came at all, would have nowhere clean to land.

The broadcast news networks devoted more than 2,284 minutes to Russiagate coverage during Trump’s first presidency. Wall-to-wall, hour after hour, they treated every anonymous leak as established truth and every denial as suspicious deflection. Now that the underlying fraud has been confirmed in declassified government documents, those same networks have gone largely silent. Their silence is institutional protection for the people they spent years helping.

A Rasmussen poll conducted in late July 2025 found that 54% believe it is likely that members of the Obama national security team committed crimes when they manipulated and manufactured intelligence to promote a false narrative about Russia and Donald Trump. 70% agreed that accountability must happen.

Even among Democrats, 56% said they are following the investigation, 32% believe serious crimes were committed, and 59% agree the perpetrators must be held accountable.

The public has reached its verdict. The question is whether the legal and political institutions of this country have the will to reach theirs. That question remains genuinely open. I am not going to tell you it is settled, because it is not.

In July 2025, the Department of Justice initiated a third inquiry into the actions of those involved with Crossfire Hurricane, accusing them of a treasonous conspiracy against Donald Trump. Investigations are active. Documents continue to be declassified. Judicial Watch sued the CIA in early 2026 for Brennan’s notes from the August 3, 2016, White House briefing, the meeting at which Obama, Biden, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan sat together with knowledge of the Clinton campaign’s plan to fabricate evidence and apparently chose to proceed regardless. Those notes, if they exist in full and are ever released, may be the most consequential single document in this entire affair. They are still being withheld by the current administration’s Department of Justice.

Investigations without prosecutions are not accountability. Declassification without consequence is not justice.

I have watched this country’s governing class absorb scandal after scandal without real consequence for the people at the top. The intelligence officials who misled Congress about mass surveillance programs kept their positions and their clearances. The architects of foreign policy disasters that cost thousands of American lives moved on to think tanks and university appointments. The financial architects of the 2008 collapse, which wiped out trillions in American savings, faced almost no individual criminal prosecution. The pattern is consistent enough that it is no longer reasonable to dismiss it as a coincidence. It is a feature of how power protects itself in a system where the powerful are also the ones who decide what accountability looks like.

I am not saying accountability cannot come. I am saying that history gives us very little reason to assume it will come automatically and that the people who believe it will come simply because the evidence is overwhelming have not paid close enough attention to how Washington, D.C. operates.

The evidence was overwhelming when the FISA court documented systematic FBI abuse of the surveillance system. The evidence was overwhelming when inspector general reports cataloged political bias at the highest levels of the bureau. The evidence was overwhelming when Durham spent four years building a record of deliberate misconduct and published it in a 306-page report. Each time, Washington absorbed the impact, waited for the news cycle to move, and settled back into the protection of its own.

What is different now, if anything is different, is the public’s patience for that process. The 70% who say accountability must happen are not a fringe. They include more than half of Democrats. They include people who voted for Obama and Biden and who have now read the documents and drawn their own conclusions. Whether the political system responds to that pressure or successfully waits it out remains the open question of this moment.

I know that what was done to my family, me, and to this country was wrong. I know it with certainty, and I know it not because I am the one it happened to but because the documentary record now confirms it in granular detail. The dossier was fabricated. The predicate was manufactured. The FBI agents who interviewed me did not believe I was lying and proceeded anyway. My name was unmasked dozens of times by officials with no legitimate national security purpose for doing so. The intelligence community knowingly inserted Russian disinformation into an official U.S. government assessment and used it to sustain an operation against a sitting president.

I do not know whether the men who made those decisions will ever stand before a court for them. I hope they will. I believe the evidence justifies it and the Constitution demands it. But I have been in this fight long enough and have watched this city operate closely enough to understand that what the evidence justifies and what the system delivers are not always the same thing.

What I do know is this. Every American who has followed this story, every citizen who has read the documents and understood what they mean, has a decision to make. The decision is whether to keep demanding accountability even when the momentum slows, even when the media loses interest, even when the investigations stretch into years with no indictment, even when the powerful men at the center of it age comfortably into irrelevance. That decision is not abstract. It is a daily act of civic will.

The founders of this Republic understood that self-governance is not a condition. It is a discipline. It requires citizens who refuse to accept that the law applies differently to those who administer it. It requires a population that will not be managed into silence by the exhaustion that institutions deliberately produce.

I will keep bearing witness to what happened for as long as I have breath to do it. Not because I am certain the reckoning will come in my lifetime. But because silence in the face of documented betrayal is its own form of surrender, and that is something I was never trained to accept.

The evidence is before the country. What America chooses to do with it is the question that will define whether this Republic still has the moral fiber its founding demanded.

I pray that it does.

Everything you read in this article I have lived. If you want the full story, it is waiting for you.

My book, Pardon of Innocence goes deeper into what was done, why it was done, and what it means for every American who still believes this Republic is worth defending.

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