General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
8h

Newsom’s behavior reminds me of an old adage: "The First Amendment helps us know who the idiots are!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Slay's avatar
Mark Slay
8h

If Newsome was SMART he would have IMMEDIATELY opened the spigots on that reservoir and gotten the needed water to L.A. to help fight the fires !!! Well, he didn’t and now can’t stop his political SLIDE into OBLIVION!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture