I have devoted my life to defending this nation, both on battlefields abroad and in the halls of power at home. I have witnessed enemies, both foreign and domestic, but none are as insidious as those who have infiltrated our institutions, twisted the truth, and betrayed the American people. You know who I’m talking about. The question that burns in the heart of every patriot is this: When will those who have committed crimes against our state finally be held accountable?
The "deep state" has been playing a shadowy game for far too long. From manipulated narratives to weaponized agencies, they have trampled on our Constitution, scorned our values, and laughed as we demand justice. They believe they are untouchable and think we will roll over. But here’s the truth: the American spirit does not break easily.
Accountability is coming. Not because politicians promise it, but because the truth has a way of surfacing.
However, here’s the hard truth: justice isn’t a spectator sport. It won't just happen because we wish for it. The system is rigged to protect itself; it always has been. Just look at history. Traitors and criminals often escape punishment unless the people demand change. That’s where we come in. We must push, expose, and share. Every conversation, every shared post, and every chance we get, chip away at their armor.
I am not saying it’s easy. But I’m still here because I believe in you, in us, and in America. The timing? No one has a crystal ball. It could be tomorrow, or it could be next year. But mark my words: the longer they evade accountability, the harder the fall will be. There is a way the universe balances the scales, and the truth does not stay buried forever.
Don’t let them gaslight you into silence. Support those seeking the truth—whistleblowers, citizen journalists, and those brave enough to stand against the establishment. And never stop asking: Where is the accountability?
Keep the faith and keep fighting. America is worth it.
Thank you , America's General, for your words of wisdom and truth and your leadership by example. We , The People, want radical transparency from the Current Administration, and accountability for executive branch wrongdoers-and changes in office of the radical Left and the feckless RINO' s stiil holding political office. God bless and keep you safe General .
To deport illegal immigrants without due process (aka lengthy court battles) we need a 2/3 majority in Congress. To impeach these constitutionally rogue judges who are halting the execution of laws by the President that the American people voted for we need a 2/3 majority in Congress. The problem is, society is not getting better. The good are getting better, but the worse are getting worse and more numerous. And higher education these days is indoctrination. It’s time to think outside the box. We don’t have 4 years. We don’t even have 2 years. We have a few months to a year to get our act together in such a way as to be successful in our efforts and concurrently appeal to moderates. I would say ignore Marbury v Madison as unconstitutional (Judicial review of the other branches of govt is NOT in the constitution). However, the media would have a heyday and we’d likely lose seats and the slim majority in Congress ending in a lame duck presidency. We need to pray for our leaders. The reality is that there is no easy, quick, or simple solution. But determined effort and self sacrifice will win the day.