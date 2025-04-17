I have devoted my life to defending this nation, both on battlefields abroad and in the halls of power at home. I have witnessed enemies, both foreign and domestic, but none are as insidious as those who have infiltrated our institutions, twisted the truth, and betrayed the American people. You know who I’m talking about. The question that burns in the heart of every patriot is this: When will those who have committed crimes against our state finally be held accountable?

The "deep state" has been playing a shadowy game for far too long. From manipulated narratives to weaponized agencies, they have trampled on our Constitution, scorned our values, and laughed as we demand justice. They believe they are untouchable and think we will roll over. But here’s the truth: the American spirit does not break easily.

Accountability is coming. Not because politicians promise it, but because the truth has a way of surfacing.

However, here’s the hard truth: justice isn’t a spectator sport. It won't just happen because we wish for it. The system is rigged to protect itself; it always has been. Just look at history. Traitors and criminals often escape punishment unless the people demand change. That’s where we come in. We must push, expose, and share. Every conversation, every shared post, and every chance we get, chip away at their armor.

I am not saying it’s easy. But I’m still here because I believe in you, in us, and in America. The timing? No one has a crystal ball. It could be tomorrow, or it could be next year. But mark my words: the longer they evade accountability, the harder the fall will be. There is a way the universe balances the scales, and the truth does not stay buried forever.

Don’t let them gaslight you into silence. Support those seeking the truth—whistleblowers, citizen journalists, and those brave enough to stand against the establishment. And never stop asking: Where is the accountability?

Keep the faith and keep fighting. America is worth it.