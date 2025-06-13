My overall assessment is that this war falls into the category of stupid war. It is costly in terms of human lives & for the people of the U.S., it has cost us over $500B (yes, that is a capital B!). So much destruction & several 3rd/4th order consequences that have potential existential long-term consequences for America.

That said, looking back before looking forward, we totally screwed up by not bringing Russia into a Eurasian hemisphere post the collapse of the former Soviet Union. Not only a massively strategic & costly error but the political warmongers in our CIA & other components of the national security & M-I complexes along with many puppets in Congress over decades have led America into the “valley of the shadow of death”, a virtual abyss with grave historical consequences.

So many lies, so much deception, so many monumental mistakes by so-called political & diplomatic experts. The only thing they are expert at is continuing to promote more war & driving potential partners & allies into the arms of our most dangerous adversaries.

So what:

Ukraine is experiencing a security & military collapse (never mind a totally corrupt govt).

That said, the catastrophic shortage of personnel within Ukraine’s Armed Forces has reached a breaking point. It is a desperate situation. It exposes a hollowing out of Ukraine’s military & security apparatus. The Ukrainian military leaders remaining are now having to throw their very best troops into conventional roles. Something unheard of in the past. This along with many other indicators of weakened political leaders & a devastated military are only outmatched by a civilian population that is weary and wants this madness to end. They are tired of the destruction, death & their children’s and nation’s future.

Key Perspectives:

1. Severe manpower Crisis

2. Morale deficiencies across the board

3. Untenable equipment losses

4. Multiple battlefield operating systems (Intel, command and control, targeting, etc) diluted or ineffective/non-operational.

5. Etc.

The long-term effects for Ukraine’s stability are severe.

Conclusion:

A completely new PEACE & PARTNERSHIP approach must very seriously be considered. America must consider what is best for America. We can completely withdraw or we can be the bigger, more magnanimous of participating (LEADING) nations and influence, cause or force the issue of a major outreach to Russia (the largest holder of nuclear arms on the planet) and be prepared to offer and discuss long term guarantees (no more lies and deception).

The larger, more looming question & something directly impacting this war is:

How do we draw Russia out from under the umbrella of China. East of the Ural Mountains, China is already dominating the terrain. Their people are moving rapidly to take over & control massive energy & rare earth element resources. As China also seeks to destroy us right here at home with deviant activities by applying bio-weapons like COVID, deadly fentanyl attacks, subversive activities on our streets. China knows they must have the A$$ to fight a long physical war if one were to break out (until China feels they are able to take over the USofA, they need strategic resources and Russia has those resources).

Yes, Russia is a communist nation, but it has far more history looking west than it does east.

There could easily be a global meltdown, and we must stop thinking conventionally and we must stop listening to the warhawks and other “media talking heads.”

We don’t need short term transactional fixes, we need long term solutions that see a 21st century that fights for peace to be the norm & not the aberration.

For all those name callers who will say I’m a Putin puppet, FO! Come up with a better solution.

There are other objectives of what I describe here, but we need to be thinking critically, long-term & what is in the best interests of AMERICA.