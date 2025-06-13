General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JustAnAmericanGirl's avatar
JustAnAmericanGirl
4h

Watching you on Warroom right now General Flynn, God bless you sir! Thank you for your Sacrifice and service!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Miriamnae's avatar
Miriamnae
4h

Amen. Russia has always been aligned with the West, from Peter the Great. Narrative is wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture