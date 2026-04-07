I’m moving this week’s Q&A to Wednesday at 12 PM ET.

Tuesday night, President Trump’s deadline to Iran expires at 8 PM. That moment matters. Whatever Iran decides, the world shifts after that deadline passes, and I want to be able to talk to you about what actually happened, not what we think might happen.

Wednesday, I’ll be live with my unfiltered assessment, what the decision means, what it signals, and what comes next.