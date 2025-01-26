Thank you all for participating in General Flynn’s Q&A Livestream.
Below is the filming from our event.
Paid subscribers presented questions, and the entire event was aired live on X and Patriot.TV.
Additionally, General Flynn has responded to a question that was sent in but left unanswered due to time constraints.
Question From Goran:
As a Brit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to General Flynn's Substack - Official to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.