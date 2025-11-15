General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Louro's avatar
Richard Louro
16h

Very well written General Flynn. Trump and his cabinet definitely need more help and support from Congress and the American people at the local level to keep well informed and take active rolls in the crucial upcoming midterms. It is so sad and frustrating that Trump still has to many Republicans not supporting his important agenda and policies in Washington. He realizes this, yet continues to stay strong, positive and determined. Yes, he needs to improve his messaging BUT he just can't do everything on his own. Think of every problem, solve every problem and be on top of everything. He needs more help and support from his own party. As Eric wrote about in his book "Under Siege" - he states as we all know this - that there are not enough good people running for political offices. In the end, it will have to be the ordinary American to become well informed, spread the word, become involved and fight this "Color Revolution" for us to keep our Republic and remain free. We did it and became united during the 2024 presidential election. We must now become more involved, more determined and faithful to support Trump. Help him, and get better and more loyal Republicans voted into Congress in these crucial 2026 midterms. At 79 years of age and tackling so many critical issues, I don't know how he does it. Please support and help him. Don't let the Democrats/fake news succeed in dividing us. Keep the faith and get involved in your communities for the 2026 midterms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harry McNerney's avatar
Harry McNerney
16h

Trump is doing a terrible job at getting out this message. What the hell is he waiting for? This is serious. There is something wrong with the DOJ and the FBI still. The 3 leaders are soft. There is something wrong with Todd Blanche too. He should be kicked out and replaced by Ed Martin. And stop criticizing MTG. For God’s sake she has stood by you for 10 years. You throw her under the bus because she mentions the fact that HRC went to Epstein island too. You must already know that. You are not the Trump we voted for anymore. They want you dead. They will imprison you and kill you in prison if they regain power and you are making too many stupid moves. If you don’t want to take on the deep state and finish off the Federal Reserve why do you run again?? Come on man. Finish the job. Thousands need to be prosecuted including hundreds in the lying media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture