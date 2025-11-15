WAKE UP AMERICA!
Face the Facts America—We are in the midst of a very serious and very dangerous COLOR REVOLUTION.
Whenever you hear anyone say, “We must save our democracy”, that is their signal to others that they want to destroy our republic. And trust that they are intent on doing so.
Along with destroying our republic is the removal of those mainstay American values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of economic prosperity, along with the sanctity of human happiness.
These types of “revolutionary” statements, such as “he’s dangerous to democracy,” are the catcalls to the Marxist left to move faster toward achieving their goals of undermining our republic to eventually overthrow our government.
Most cannot wrap their minds around this “game,” which is not a game at all.
What is a Color Revolution?
It is the very sneaky, insidious “overthrow” of an elected government by clandestine parties.
Under Barack Obama with the support of the socialist left and right (warmongers) in places like State, the Intel Community and the Defense (now War) department.
There are many inside of our government I have been warning about (quietly initially) and now very publicly that want to see the American way of life completely change.
How?
1. Seize power (through rigged elections).
2. Add layers of bureaucracy along with layers of non-governmental organizations.
3. Start or extend wars and conflicts around the world.
4. Rob the coffers of our U.S. treasury to the tune of TRILLIONS of U.S. taxpayer dollars.
5. Wash (launder) that money through foreign nations, participating financial institutions, and select individual foundations.
6. Rinse and repeat.
Of course there are many other details but you get my point.
This is the reality America faces. And if Mr. President Trump doesn’t get it and start ripping apart the key functions of the “deep state”, I’m afraid we will move rapidly through complacency to apathy and then obedience (slavery).
That’s what the radical leaders on the left want. Their application of useful idiots inside government and on the streets of America is very well thought out.
It is part of a larger strategy.
WAKE UP AMERICA!
Very well written General Flynn. Trump and his cabinet definitely need more help and support from Congress and the American people at the local level to keep well informed and take active rolls in the crucial upcoming midterms. It is so sad and frustrating that Trump still has to many Republicans not supporting his important agenda and policies in Washington. He realizes this, yet continues to stay strong, positive and determined. Yes, he needs to improve his messaging BUT he just can't do everything on his own. Think of every problem, solve every problem and be on top of everything. He needs more help and support from his own party. As Eric wrote about in his book "Under Siege" - he states as we all know this - that there are not enough good people running for political offices. In the end, it will have to be the ordinary American to become well informed, spread the word, become involved and fight this "Color Revolution" for us to keep our Republic and remain free. We did it and became united during the 2024 presidential election. We must now become more involved, more determined and faithful to support Trump. Help him, and get better and more loyal Republicans voted into Congress in these crucial 2026 midterms. At 79 years of age and tackling so many critical issues, I don't know how he does it. Please support and help him. Don't let the Democrats/fake news succeed in dividing us. Keep the faith and get involved in your communities for the 2026 midterms.
Trump is doing a terrible job at getting out this message. What the hell is he waiting for? This is serious. There is something wrong with the DOJ and the FBI still. The 3 leaders are soft. There is something wrong with Todd Blanche too. He should be kicked out and replaced by Ed Martin. And stop criticizing MTG. For God’s sake she has stood by you for 10 years. You throw her under the bus because she mentions the fact that HRC went to Epstein island too. You must already know that. You are not the Trump we voted for anymore. They want you dead. They will imprison you and kill you in prison if they regain power and you are making too many stupid moves. If you don’t want to take on the deep state and finish off the Federal Reserve why do you run again?? Come on man. Finish the job. Thousands need to be prosecuted including hundreds in the lying media.