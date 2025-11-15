Whenever you hear anyone say, “We must save our democracy”, that is their signal to others that they want to destroy our republic. And trust that they are intent on doing so.



Along with destroying our republic is the removal of those mainstay American values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of economic prosperity, along with the sanctity of human happiness.



These types of “revolutionary” statements, such as “he’s dangerous to democracy,” are the catcalls to the Marxist left to move faster toward achieving their goals of undermining our republic to eventually overthrow our government.



Most cannot wrap their minds around this “game,” which is not a game at all.



What is a Color Revolution?



It is the very sneaky, insidious “overthrow” of an elected government by clandestine parties.



Under Barack Obama with the support of the socialist left and right (warmongers) in places like State, the Intel Community and the Defense (now War) department.



There are many inside of our government I have been warning about (quietly initially) and now very publicly that want to see the American way of life completely change.



How?



1. Seize power (through rigged elections).

2. Add layers of bureaucracy along with layers of non-governmental organizations.

3. Start or extend wars and conflicts around the world.

4. Rob the coffers of our U.S. treasury to the tune of TRILLIONS of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

5. Wash (launder) that money through foreign nations, participating financial institutions, and select individual foundations.

6. Rinse and repeat.



Of course there are many other details but you get my point.

This is the reality America faces. And if Mr. President Trump doesn’t get it and start ripping apart the key functions of the “deep state”, I’m afraid we will move rapidly through complacency to apathy and then obedience (slavery).



That’s what the radical leaders on the left want. Their application of useful idiots inside government and on the streets of America is very well thought out.

It is part of a larger strategy.



WAKE UP AMERICA!