Credit to Ann Vandersteel , Restore the Republic or @annvandersteel on X

1/ Kyiv drone factory blown up. Media screams: “Putin did it.”

But dig deeper — and the fingerprints lead somewhere else. The CIA’s playbook hasn’t changed since Nord Stream 2.

Because “war is deception.”

2/ A CIA-backed drone factory is built in Kyiv — right next to EU & British delegations. That’s not an accident. That’s bait. Then BOOM. It’s destroyed. Western media instantly blames Putin. No investigation. No hesitation. Classic narrative control.

3/ Cui Bono? (Who Benefits) Let’s ask the only question that matters: Who benefits? Putin gains nothing from striking a building tied to Western diplomats. •The West gains everything — escalation, outrage, and justification for deeper NATO involvement. This is proxy war theater.

4/ Connect the pattern to Nord Stream 2. Remember Nord Stream 2? Biden promised the pipeline “would never happen” if Russia invaded Ukraine. Months later, BOOM — it’s gone. Mainstream media blamed “mystery saboteurs.” Seymour Hersh: CIA carried out the op. Now Kyiv’s drone factory smells like the same playbook.

5/ The Pattern

Step 1: Build the target.

Step 2: Destroy the target.

Step 3: Blame the enemy.

Step 4: Justify escalation. Rinse. Repeat. From Nord Stream 2 to Kyiv, this is the CIA’s signature M.O.

6/ The Bigger Picture This isn’t about Ukraine vs. Russia. It’s about control — energy corridors, NATO expansion, and keeping Europe dependent on Washington. Every explosion, every “mystery strike,” every headline… carefully staged. Because “war is deception.”

7/ Call to Action: If you’re still buying the mainstream narrative, you’re watching the wrong movie. It’s not chaos. It’s choreography. It’s not defense. It’s strategy. And the CIA has been writing the script for decades. If the media says one thing, it’s another.

