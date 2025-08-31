War is Deception
Kyiv’s drone factory explosion isn’t chaos. It’s choreography — the same playbook used on Nord Stream 2.
Credit to Ann Vandersteel, Restore the Republic or @annvandersteel on X
1/ Kyiv drone factory blown up. Media screams: “Putin did it.”
But dig deeper — and the fingerprints lead somewhere else. The CIA’s playbook hasn’t changed since Nord Stream 2.
Because “war is deception.”
2/ A CIA-backed drone factory is built in Kyiv — right next to EU & British delegations. That’s not an accident. That’s bait. Then BOOM. It’s destroyed. Western media instantly blames Putin. No investigation. No hesitation. Classic narrative control.
3/ Cui Bono? (Who Benefits) Let’s ask the only question that matters: Who benefits? Putin gains nothing from striking a building tied to Western diplomats. •The West gains everything — escalation, outrage, and justification for deeper NATO involvement. This is proxy war theater.
4/ Connect the pattern to Nord Stream 2. Remember Nord Stream 2? Biden promised the pipeline “would never happen” if Russia invaded Ukraine. Months later, BOOM — it’s gone. Mainstream media blamed “mystery saboteurs.” Seymour Hersh: CIA carried out the op. Now Kyiv’s drone factory smells like the same playbook.
5/ The Pattern
Step 1: Build the target.
Step 2: Destroy the target.
Step 3: Blame the enemy.
Step 4: Justify escalation. Rinse. Repeat. From Nord Stream 2 to Kyiv, this is the CIA’s signature M.O.
6/ The Bigger Picture This isn’t about Ukraine vs. Russia. It’s about control — energy corridors, NATO expansion, and keeping Europe dependent on Washington. Every explosion, every “mystery strike,” every headline… carefully staged. Because “war is deception.”
7/ Call to Action: If you’re still buying the mainstream narrative, you’re watching the wrong movie. It’s not chaos. It’s choreography. It’s not defense. It’s strategy. And the CIA has been writing the script for decades. If the media says one thing, it’s another.
“All warfare is based on deception.” — Sun Tzu
I’m but a simple farmer, that grows corn I won’t hoe, and chickens I don’t eat… maybe so, maybe no.
If it was, who am I to argue with them that know why?
When able to attack, you must seem unable; when using your forces, you must appear inactive. When near, you must make the enemy believe you are far away; when far away, make him believe you are near. Hold out baits to entice him. Feign disorder, and when he advances carelessly, strike and crush him. Appear at points he must hasten to defend, and suddenly fall upon places he neglects. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected. Thus, the skillful warrior creates confusion in the enemy’s mind, seizes the initiative, and ensures that defeat is impossible while victory is inevitable. — a brief synopsis of “The Art of War” (not that I recall ~;-)
Certainly not in disagreement w/ your hypothesis, but maybe more to it. MI6? Seems like Europeans want in more than US. Is Ratcliffe not in control (can anyone control all the factions in the CIA)? What if CIA took it out to curtail Ukraine's ability to continue, (taking a piece off the board) leading to peace table negotiations? Questions. Probably not Russia narrative though.