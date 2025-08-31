General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan’l's avatar
Dan’l
4h

“All warfare is based on deception.” — Sun Tzu

I’m but a simple farmer, that grows corn I won’t hoe, and chickens I don’t eat… maybe so, maybe no.

If it was, who am I to argue with them that know why?

When able to attack, you must seem unable; when using your forces, you must appear inactive. When near, you must make the enemy believe you are far away; when far away, make him believe you are near. Hold out baits to entice him. Feign disorder, and when he advances carelessly, strike and crush him. Appear at points he must hasten to defend, and suddenly fall upon places he neglects. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected. Thus, the skillful warrior creates confusion in the enemy’s mind, seizes the initiative, and ensures that defeat is impossible while victory is inevitable. — a brief synopsis of “The Art of War” (not that I recall ~;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C. Abate's avatar
C. Abate
5h

Certainly not in disagreement w/ your hypothesis, but maybe more to it. MI6? Seems like Europeans want in more than US. Is Ratcliffe not in control (can anyone control all the factions in the CIA)? What if CIA took it out to curtail Ukraine's ability to continue, (taking a piece off the board) leading to peace table negotiations? Questions. Probably not Russia narrative though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture