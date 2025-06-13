ATTENTION:
Israeli Defense Forces targets and current SITREP.
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are targeting:
1. Top Iranian political and science officials.
2. There are reports of incoming Iranian ballistic missiles inbound to Israel.
3. Top Iranian nuclear sites are being hit in Iran.
4. IDF targeting nuclear research facility reactors. Destruction of these reactors do not pose the danger major Nuclear plants do. This is where Iran uranium enrichment takes place.
5. In Iraq BIAP (Bagdad International Airport) is reportedly being hit as well and Iraq is closing its airspace. Hitting BIAP is most likely hitting Iranian military personal in Iraq (why are they there?)
6. Iranian Chief of Staff KIA (see photo below).
Intelligence suggests The ENTIRE Iranian general staff, including the head of the general staff of the military and several senior Iranian nuclear scientists "ALL eliminated".
Enough for now. Daybreak is occurring, target damage assessment as well as massive diplomatic fallout will play out in the hours and days ahead. This is far from over.
Action, reaction, counteraction.
War results when political leaders fail. The United States of America cannot get mixed down in another Middle East war. China is eating our lunch and we have to get America back to fighting strength.
Oh that American patriots would rise up in defense of America. While America is dull in acknowledging our nation too, is under siege. The question remains, how long will we be complacent. How long will we live in the fantasy that we're safe. Multinational, illegal alien, fighting age men are in America thanks to Obama's third term. The battle between good and evil has existed since the beginning of time. It's that reality that has forced Israel's leadership to take action. I'm wondering what tragedy awaits Americans on the home front. As cities burn. As democrats and the uni-party operatives protect these anti,American forces on American soil. Has nothing been learned from 9-11? Wake up America and prepare to earn your citizenship. Because the trouble is already here on American soil. And it will strike this nation despite the melancholy morons on ABC,NBC,CBS and the ultra ignorant lunatic leftist traitors.
