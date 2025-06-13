General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Decuypere's avatar
JD Decuypere
16h

Oh that American patriots would rise up in defense of America. While America is dull in acknowledging our nation too, is under siege. The question remains, how long will we be complacent. How long will we live in the fantasy that we're safe. Multinational, illegal alien, fighting age men are in America thanks to Obama's third term. The battle between good and evil has existed since the beginning of time. It's that reality that has forced Israel's leadership to take action. I'm wondering what tragedy awaits Americans on the home front. As cities burn. As democrats and the uni-party operatives protect these anti,American forces on American soil. Has nothing been learned from 9-11? Wake up America and prepare to earn your citizenship. Because the trouble is already here on American soil. And it will strike this nation despite the melancholy morons on ABC,NBC,CBS and the ultra ignorant lunatic leftist traitors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Cleft_of_The_Rock's avatar
Cleft_of_The_Rock
13h

"Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well." Proverbs 5:1. Once I was walking through a cemetery and found this on a gravestone. You have a great day General, you are the best of the best,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture