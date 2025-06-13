ATTENTION:

Israeli Defense Forces targets and current SITREP.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are targeting:

1. Top Iranian political and science officials.

2. There are reports of incoming Iranian ballistic missiles inbound to Israel.

3. Top Iranian nuclear sites are being hit in Iran.

4. IDF targeting nuclear research facility reactors. Destruction of these reactors do not pose the danger major Nuclear plants do. This is where Iran uranium enrichment takes place.

5. In Iraq BIAP (Bagdad International Airport) is reportedly being hit as well and Iraq is closing its airspace. Hitting BIAP is most likely hitting Iranian military personal in Iraq (why are they there?)

6. Iranian Chief of Staff KIA (see photo below).

Intelligence suggests The ENTIRE Iranian general staff, including the head of the general staff of the military and several senior Iranian nuclear scientists "ALL eliminated".

Enough for now. Daybreak is occurring, target damage assessment as well as massive diplomatic fallout will play out in the hours and days ahead. This is far from over.

Action, reaction, counteraction.

War results when political leaders fail. The United States of America cannot get mixed down in another Middle East war. China is eating our lunch and we have to get America back to fighting strength.