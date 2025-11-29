General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

We Are Not Approaching Chaos

We Are Already Living Through a Color Revolution
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)'s avatar
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Nov 29, 2025

Many Americans still hope that our current divisions are merely a turbulent phase we are approaching, but the reality is sobering. We are not on the brink of chaos; we’re already deep in a color revolution orchestrated to tear America apart. What we are witnessing is not organic unrest; it is a calculated, long-term effort that has captured key institutions, distorted public discourse, undermined confidence in elections, and exploited social tensions to erode national cohesion.

Acknowledging that this struggle is already well underway is not an alarmist claim it is the necessary starting point for any serious effort to restore unity, rebuild trust, and strengthen the constitutional framework that has held this country together for over two centuries.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture