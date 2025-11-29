Many Americans still hope that our current divisions are merely a turbulent phase we are approaching, but the reality is sobering. We are not on the brink of chaos; we’re already deep in a color revolution orchestrated to tear America apart. What we are witnessing is not organic unrest; it is a calculated, long-term effort that has captured key institutions, distorted public discourse, undermined confidence in elections, and exploited social tensions to erode national cohesion.

Acknowledging that this struggle is already well underway is not an alarmist claim it is the necessary starting point for any serious effort to restore unity, rebuild trust, and strengthen the constitutional framework that has held this country together for over two centuries.