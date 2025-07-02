General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terre walsh's avatar
Terre walsh
6h

I just got your book General Flynn n I can't wait to get started on reading it! I ordered it because I believe that YOU, sir, are a loyal patriot who LOVES our country, has FAITHFULLY served us all of your life and I BELIEVE that YOU sir, are a TRUTH TELLER! You have my love, respect n support n pray your book is an overwhelming success that will inspire each of us to action. Thank you forever for your service to our country!! God Bless you General Flynn n pray God will continue to Bless America! 🙏♥️🇺🇸♥️🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jose's avatar
Jose
5h

I will order your book as I want to know who the blade of Perseus has to cut off....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture