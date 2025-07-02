Fixing the economy isn’t enough. Winning elections isn’t enough. If those who weaponized our government to target a duly elected President face no consequences, then justice in America is an illusion, and we will see it happen again.

The American people deserve the truth, not just from mid-level actors but also from the senior officials who orchestrated it. We know where it started. The question that must be answered immediately is: Who gave the order? What happened to me, President Trump, and most importantly to the American people was not “politics.” It was a deliberate abuse of power.

The Constitution defines treason as an attempt to overthrow the government, and I do not use that word lightly. We must demand ACCOUNTABILITY, not years from now, not someday, but NOW. Without it, we surrender the rule of law and the future of our Republic.

I wrote Pardon of Innocence to ensure this moment in history is recorded truthfully. The facts matter. The American people matter. And justice must matter most of all. Order your copy here (thank you): https://generalflynn.com/pardon-of-innocence-autographed

It's astonishing how many Americans, even some well-meaning patriots, still believe I was convicted of a crime, sent to prison, or was only recently pardoned. Shockingly, millions still think I am guilty. That's simply not true. I was never convicted & never spent a single day in prison. In May 2020, the Department of Justice dismissed my case after uncovering their own misconduct. It's frightening to think the President had to use his pardon power to pardon an innocent man who had never been convicted of a crime.

The truth? A corrupt judge refusal to dismiss my case despite the DOJ dismissing the case. The fake lying corrupt media spent years pushing a false narrative, & many Americans still don't know the real story.

I wrote Pardon of Innocence to set the record straight, expose how deeply our institutions have been weaponized, & sound the alarm about where our country is headed if we don't act.

We must ask ourselves: what kind of country are we living in when we politicize our justice system?

THIS BOOK IS more than my account; it's A WARNING for America & a call to action for anyone who still believes in truth, justice, & the future of our nation. Read it. Share it. And if someone you know still believes the headlines instead of the facts, place this book in their hands. https://generalflynn.com/pardon-of-innocence-autographed Our country is worth fighting for.