West Point Board of Visitors Announcement
It is an absolute privilege to continue to serve our U.S. military in this capacity. Being appointed by the 47th President of the United States, President @realDonaldTrump (the greatest President in my lifetime) on the West Point Board of Visitors is an absolute honor and a humbling opportunity. Our military, especially our Army, is an important institution that has provided so many leaders, not only to our Army, but to our nation. Just an incredible opportunity and I look forward to helping shape the future of West Point, our Army and our nation. Thank you President Trump for this amazing opportunity.
