General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
3h

Thank you as always General Flynn God Bless you Sir

Reply
Share
Spearpoint Dispatch's avatar
Spearpoint Dispatch
3h

Invading Iran proper would be disastrous. No doubt we would prevail militarily but how does it end? We all saw how Iraq and Iran played out. I find it ironic that no one mentions the Iran/Iraq war. I remember the Iranian human wave attacks. Also, to invade Iran would be like the Germans invading the Soviet Union in 1941. The geological size would shallow our forces. Logistics…logistics…logistics.

Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture