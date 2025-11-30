What is A Color Revolution?

It is the very sneaky, insidious “overthrow” of an elected government by clandestine parties.

Under Barack Obama, with the support of the socialist left and right (warmongers) in places like State, the Intel Community, and the Defense (now War) department.

There are many in our government whom I have been quietly warning about (initially) and now very publicly who want to see the American way of life completely change.

How?

1. Seize power (through rigged elections).

2. Add layers of bureaucracy along with layers of non-governmental organizations.

3. Start or extend wars and conflicts around the world.

4. Rob the coffers of our U.S. treasury to the tune of TRILLIONS of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

5. Wash (launder) that money through foreign nations and participating financial institutions and select individual foundations.

6. Rinse and repeat.

Of course, there are many other details, but you get my point.

This is the reality America faces. And if Mr. POTUS doesn’t get it and start ripping apart the key functions of the “deep state”, I’m afraid we will move rapidly through complacency to apathy and then obedience (slavery).

That’s what the radical leaders on the left want. Their application of useful idiots inside government and on the streets of America is very well thought out. It is part of a larger strategy.

WAKE UP AMERICA!