General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Dr. Rafael Marrero's avatar
Dr. Rafael Marrero
1h

General Flynn: I enjoy all your columns and writings, but this one caught my immediate attention because for many years, I’ve been watching and combatting cultural Marxism. Cultural Marxism has spread faster and wider than any traditional form of “Marxism-Leninism.” The battle for culture and the mind of our youth (and society) is the most contested of all battle fields. I’ve even detected hints and expressions of ‘cultural Marxism’ in the vocabulary of former U.S. military officers and elected officials. It is corrosive, divisive and almost ‘undetectable’ because it hides in plain sight, and behind everyday practices. Thank you for highlighting this topic! V/R, Dr. Rafael Marrero

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
34m

Defund them. The Ivy League and leftist liberal arts colleges have spent decades laundering Marxist drivel as scholarship while producing activists who hate the country that subsidized their degrees. Critical theory is not education. It is ideological arson with footnotes. It teaches grievance, resentment, identity warfare, and contempt for Western civilization. Then these graduates march into media, law, schools, corporations, and government to spread the infection. Enough. No federal grants, no taxpayer-backed loans, no research welfare, no special status for institutions that train students to dismantle America. Let Harvard and Columbia sell socialism at market price. See who buys it.

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