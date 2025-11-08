General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn F's avatar
Marilyn F
7h

Well, that was depressing 🙁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Louro's avatar
Richard Louro
4h

Yes General, as our world becomes more and more complicated with computer program complexities and AI algorithms, we can see a more futuristic dangerous world. It's almost certain that the bad guys (Wealthy and powerful) who strive for power and total control over the masses will use all their power to be the front runners of AI and machine learning (Robotics). They will use it to their advantage and probably against the freedom loving people of this world. My heart brakes for the millions of veterans who died or became maimed/disfigured fighting for the birth of our Republic and throughout our history in keeping us Americans free. From the Revolutionary war, civil war, WW1, WW2, Korean war, etc.. and all the unnecessary wars we got involved in. Our veterans were called by our government and they served. It kills me how so many young people do not know anything about our history of our nation. The incredible sacrifices that were made by millions, for them to live in a free country, the greatest country in the world even with all its imperfections. Why people from all countries try to get to America to live free and have such great opportunities. How can anyone who call themselves real Americans NOT put out an American Flag on Memorial Day weekend to honor our dead and the ones who served to defend our freedoms. It really hurts to drive around where I live and see very few American flags in front of so many homes on that special day of respect, gratitude and mourning. I hope the many people who hate and disrespect our country and want to change America to Socialism/Communism try and live in Venezuela, Cuba, China, Russia, some of the Left leaning European countries, etc.. that are without our Constitution of laws that protect the people from a tyrannical government of taking away our freedoms. See if that is really what you want America to become. Again, many young people were never educated on history lessons of the past. Learn not only our own history, but the history of Russia's turn to comminism, China's turn to communism, Cuba's turn to Socialism/communism through the tyrranical actions of Fidel Castro, North Korea, and so many more examples. So many millions of deaths, murders, then poverty. We also have been infiltrated with communists and people who hate our country and culture. Our politicians have allowed all this to happen. Mainly democrats, BUT also Republicans allowed the open border crisis during the Biden Regime. No one really tried to stop it. In the future, we must ONLY have legal migration and people coming into our country must be carefully vetted and respect our country and laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture