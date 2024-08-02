Where is the Church, Condemning this Societal Illness?
There is nothing normal about the recent Olympic Games ceremony and it is not healthy for anyone to normalize this type of behavior.
The leftist globalists mock us and then destroy everything good and decent.
Please read the following statement given by, Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop, following the scandals of the Paris Olympic Games.
The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games is only the latest in a long series of vile attacks on God, the Catholic Religion and natural Morality …