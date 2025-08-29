Recently, President Donald J. Trump was wise to finally go after this nemesis of freedom, especially the American culture, our way of life, and especially our constitutional republic.

As a financial mogul, an atheist and one of the world’s most famous financiers, Soros has amassed much of his fortune using controversial tactics of ruthlessness and global currency manipulation.

Why?

His overarching goal is to globalize the world as he believes it should be. Through his efforts and influence, Soros has had a major negative impact on global economies. Soros has also targeted American politics aggressively (ie., marxist DAs across American cities), this having a significant negative impact on the American rule of law system (just ask Trump!).

He has also demonized traditional Christian values.

Soros sits alone in terms of wealth funding of marxist, leftwing political movements. He has funded, through surrogates, election fraud, disruption and violence on the streets of America, and threatened national unity, all while profiting enormously.

This has tainted (and should) Soros’ legacy along with his nefarious and notorious NGO, Open Society Foundations.

So What?

The Attorney General Pam Bondi needs to aggressively investigate his actions over previous years and determine if there were illegal funding of various components of American society (from elections to political campaigns, from financial fraud to information influence campaigns all designed to subvert America). Do the same for his son Alex as well.

The world now requires big leaders to act for the positive benefit of humanity (especially we as Americans who must now deal with our internal challenges without the influence of someone with the stature of George Soros).

In his ripe old age of 95 and a rapidly declining SOROS brand, let’s let his personal integrity and his enterprise collapse like many of his other efforts.

Thank you, Elon Musk, for allowing us a platform to offer our ideas, and thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for taking a strong stand against tyranny.

