You want to know why there is so much divisiveness across our nation today?

One word:

Democrats!

( As per the WH)

“As ICE valiantly defends our sovereignty and communities, here are 57 times Democrats have recklessly, deliberately stoked hatred and division against them:

1. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz smeared ICE officers as a “threat” to the public, called ICE “reckless,” suggested the state is at “war” with federal officers and “under attack” by ICE, and smeared ICE as the “modern-day Gestapo.”

2. California Gov. Gavin Newsom likened ICE to “secret police,” calling them “authoritarian” and calling for people to “push back.”

3. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker claimed ICE is turning the country into “Nazi Germany.”

4. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul accused ICE of “terrorizing people.”

5. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro claimed ICE officers “make our neighborhoods less safe.”

6. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said ICE officers cause “chaos and terror.”

7. Sen. Chuck Schumer declared that ICE “does not belong in our neighborhoods.”

8. Sen. Tina Smith called ICE “a clear and present threat.”

9. Sen. John Hickenlooper smeared ICE as “a reign of terror.”

10. Sen. Jeff Merkley likened ICE operations to “fascism” and claimed officers are “doing nothing” but “terrorizing our communities.”

11. Sen. Bernie Sanders asked people to “stop ICE from what they are doing as soon as possible.”

12. Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed ICE is “intentionally stok[ing] fear” and “tear[ing] communities apart.”

13. Sen. Ruben Gallego said ICE exists to “scare the American public.”

14. Sen. Mark Warner equated ICE officers to a brutal dictator.

15. Sen. Dick Blumenthal accused ICE of spreading “lawlessness and recklessness.”

16. Sen. Alex Padilla accused ICE of “indiscriminate violence.”

17. Sen. Dick Durbin accused ICE officers of committing “atrocities.”

18. Rep. Ilhan Omar said ICE is “state violence,” called officers “vile and beyond cruel,” and stated “[a]bolishing ICE is not enough.”

19. Rep. Pramila Jayapal called ICE officers “deranged,” accused them of “kidnapping,” said “resistance” to ICE is “inspiring,” and claimed ICE officers will “shoot at you and kill you.”

20. Rep. Eric Swalwell smeared ICE officers “masked thugs,” called them “terrorizing bandits,” said it was his “priority” to ensure officers “are no longer faceless,” compared them to the KGB, and demanded they “stay the fuck out of California.”

21. Rep. Jasmine Crockett compared ICE to “slave patrols” and called them “thugs.”

22. Rep. Delia Ramirez said ICE is the “single biggest threat to public safety right now” and attacked ICE as “a terror force.”

23. Rep. Summer Lee said ICE is “out of control” and a “police state.”

24. Rep. Ayanna Pressley called ICE “a rogue, violent agency that “has no business in our communities” and “must be abolished,” and accused ICE of “terrorizing our communities.”

25. Rep. Mark Pocan demanded ICE “get the f*ck out of our cities.”

26. Rep. April McClain Delaney called ICE “lawless.”

27. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called ICE an “anti-civilian force” and said ICE “should not exist.”

28. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said ICE is “terrorizing our communities” and “turning our country into a fascist police state,” called it a “rogue agency,” and called for it to be abolished.

29. Rep. Julie Johnson excused violence against ICE as people “channeling that frustration.”

30. Rep. Laura Friedman said ICE officers are “terrorizing our friends and neighbors” and “bringing chaos and violence to our streets.”

31. Rep. Shri Thanedar called to end legal protections for ICE officers.

32. Rep. Janelle Bynum said ICE is “state-sponsored terrorism.”

33. Rep. Sylvia Garcia referred to ICE officers as “thugs.”

34. Rep. Jan Schakowsky urged people to “fight back” against ICE’s “abuse.”

35. Rep. Robin Kelly smeared ICE as the “Gestapo” and a “betrayal.”

36. Rep. LaMonica McIver incited people to “shut down the city” because “we are at war.”

37. Rep. Max Frost compared ICE operations to “the worst horrors and crimes against humanity.”

38. Rep. John Larson said ICE is “the SS” and “the Gestapo.”

39. Rep. Stephen Lynch smeared ICE officers as “the Gestapo” and “nondescript thugs.”

40. Rep. Dan Goldman compared federal officers to “secret police” who must be unmasked.

41. Rep. Becca Balint called ICE “vigilantes.”

42. Rep. Chuy Garcia said ICE brings “nothing but terror and violence” and warned ICE officers they “will be held accountable” for “terrorizing my community.”

43. Rep. Nikki Budzinski called ICE officers “dangerous and reckless.”

44. Rep. Gil Cisneros claimed ICE has “terrorized” people through “racial profiling.”

45. Rep. Lauren Underwood accused ICE of a “horrifying campaign to spread fear… and violently snatch people from our streets.”

46. Rep. Steve Cohen accused “out-of-control” ICE officers of “misusing their authority.”

47. Rep. Joaquin Castro called ICE “a rogue organization” that “should be disbanded.”

48. Rep. Maxine Waters said ICE was causing “mayhem and death.”

49. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded ICE “get the f@ck out” of the city and accused officers of “terrorizing our communities.”

50. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said ICE enforcement “is an attack on us all.”

51. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accused ICE of being “secret police” who are “terrorizing our communities” and said ICE was a “lawless, racist force.”

52. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compared ICE officers to a neo-Nazi group.

53. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass excused violent anti-ICE protests as just like a “Lakers championship.”

54. New Jersey State Sen. Britnee Timberlake threatened that ICE officers “will find themselves in the same position as those who carried out the illegal acts in Nazi Germany.”

55. Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley claimed ICE is carrying out “terrorist attacks.”

56. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn called ICE “dangerous.”

57. Cudahy (California) Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez implored the violent 18th Street and Florencia 13 gangs to “help out and organize” against ICE. “

Words Matter!

The truth is, (and very tragically) Renee Good was gaslighted into these actions by anti-ICE rhetoric from politicians, media influencers, and the people around her.

She was maliciously persuaded to value immigrants over her own children, convinced that her choices represented the ultimate moral high ground—one that tragically superseded the sacred duties of motherhood.

This doesn’t happen naturally. This is the result of malevolent persuasion from the Brainwashing Industrial Complex—an insidious network of ideologues, activists, and echo chambers that preys on vulnerable minds, twisting empathy into self-destructive fanaticism and eroding the foundational bonds of family and society.

We must expose and dismantle this machinery before it claims more victims, reclaiming reason and humanity from the grip of manufactured outrage.

Shame on everyone who led to this tragic event.