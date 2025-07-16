@realDonaldTrump

I was hesitant write this, however, with the utmost respect and deference to you for all you’ve withstood (few know it better than me what the “deep state” can do when they want to turn on a person). The EPSTEIN AFFAIR is NOT about who killed him or if he committed suicide—personally, I’m glad this known pedophile is dead.

But neither is this a hoax.

This issue goes beyond all that. There are millions of Americans who overwhelmingly voted for you to be OUR President, and we want you to be massively successful. No one more than me. Personally, I still have a target on my forehead. I know that but, like you, I still fight.

Beyond all that, OUR country is facing a level of internal subversion, and it is a relentless attack on the very foundation of our constitutional republic. If you’re not successful, our country may not survive. It is that extreme of a situation we currently face. Read Lincoln’s Lyceum speech of 1838. He knew, as you know (and as we all can see with our very eyes), our nation will not die from a foreign foe, NEVER, if we die, it will be by our own suicide.

There is an ongoing undermining by subversive elements inside and outside the USG. That is the essence of the deep state.

All we want at this stage is for a modicum of trust to be reestablished between our federal government and the people it is designed to serve. That’s all (PERIOD!).

An element that is of great importance surrounding this Epstein affair is the fact that this man was a known pedophile, had a list of clients who represented the upper crust of society, and likely did untoward things to CHILDREN on his island, in his homes in NYC, and New Mexico (and maybe elsewhere). He was convicted of it.

Regardless of what class of society abuses and commits crimes against CHILDREN, it is NEVER acceptable.

This is where this argument went off the rails. It is NOT about Epstein or the left. It is about committing crimes against CHILDREN. If he were part of an intel operation known or run by our CIA (shame on them) and those responsible MUST be held accountable. If there is another country involved, then shame on them as well. If there are elites inside of our country that committed crimes against CHILDREN (shame on them) and they MUST be held ACCOUNTABLE.

Few know how many crystal balls you juggle on a daily basis (I do). And I know you cannot drop any of them.

With my strongest recommendation, please gather your team and figure out a way to move past this. The roll out of this was terrible, no way around that. Americans want America to be successful, therefore, WE NEED YOU TO BE SUCCESSFUL.

Please take this missive as though coming from someone who willingly and voluntarily fought for this country against multiple enemies overseas only to come home to face my greatest enemy right here at home. You know precisely what I mean.

God bless you and may God continue to protect you from the dark forces that do exist. I believe you were put on this earth for such a time as this.

You truly represent

ISAIAH 6:8