President Donald J. Trump’s victory has not just awoken the American spirit, it has set it on fire. God is giving us a chance to win this war. The warriors who have been on the front lines are enthused and fearlessly push forward to destroy the dark forces that have been allowed to infiltrate the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Patriots have spoken. Their sacrifices have been great. False imprisonment will forever affect their lives. The weaponization of our justice system has hurt our leaders and their families. Corrupted big pharma has killed millions. Open borders have flooded our beautiful communities with rapists and murderers and our military has been brought to its knees. No more!

LFG.

Our struggles make us stronger...and now we clearly see the enemy. We see the shrill politicians in the Republican party. We've identified the communists on the left...and we're coming after you during the upcoming elections. This is our shot to expose the scourge and show the world why we are proud to be an American.

The time is now, to recognize our obligations that we have to every American citizen and the world. An obligation to fix the problems we have at home (America First) and to lead the world with unwavering integrity. With Donald Trump in the White House we will Make America Great Again.

We will unapologetically stand tall and continue this fight for our country.