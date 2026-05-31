General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
4h

Welcome to the orbit of useless John Thune. He is a globalist uni-party member who is doing all he can to derail Trump’s majority. It only takes 5 signatures to get rid of this guy yet nobody has stepped to the plate to do this and why hasn’t Trump insisted on it? What are we doing here?

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Linda Curran's avatar
Linda Curran
4h

One has to understand that we have no real federal government. We are stuck with career politicians who's job is to keep their job, judges who were given a robe to disrupt changes the people want and issuing rulings often not based on Constitutional law. The plate of this President is so full I can only wonder at how much he has actually accomplished and how much more he could have restored if the other two branches of government were not so corrupted. I can only pray for divine intervention at this point.

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