Wake up, America! Nearly a third of our ambassador posts, 71 out of 195, are empty with no nominees. Only 11 ambassadors have been confirmed since February 2025, 41 nominees are stuck in Senate limbo, 1 is from President Trump’s first administration, and 72 Biden-era career diplomats are still calling the shots abroad.

Ambassadors are our frontline warriors in the arena of international relations. They’re advancing American interests, protecting our citizens abroad, and countering the influence of adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran. When nearly a third of these critical posts are empty, it’s like sending an army into battle with half its generals AWOL. And when the previous administration handpicked most of those still in place, you’ve got to ask: whose agenda are they serving?

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Of the 195 ambassadorial positions covering foreign nations, international organizations, and at-large roles, 71 are currently vacant without a proposed nominee. That’s 35% of our diplomatic posts unmanned. Another 41 nominees are stuck in the Senate’s confirmation pipeline, some for months, as they are bogged down by political gamesmanship or bureaucratic inertia. Since February 2025, only 11 new ambassadors have been confirmed. That’s a trickle when we need a flood.

Then there are the 72 “career” ambassadors appointed by the Joe Biden administration, who remain in their posts. Foreign Service officers, rather than political appointees, typically stay in place through transitions. Many of these individuals were promoted when the State Department advocated agendas that didn't consistently align with the America First principles championed by President Trump during his campaign. Are they executing the current administration’s foreign policy or slow-rolling it?

Why It Matters

Empty ambassador posts aren’t just an inconvenience but a national security risk. Without a Senate-confirmed ambassador, embassies rely on chargés d’affaires, lower-ranking diplomats who lack the clout to negotiate with foreign leaders. In places like Saudi Arabia, where energy markets are volatile, or India, where a counterweight to China is needed, that’s a problem. With China flexing in the Pacific and Iran stirring trouble today, we can’t afford to be shorthanded.

The 72 Biden holdovers are another issue. Many are careerists who have spent years promoting globalist policies, focusing on climate agendas, or aligning with multilateral organizations that often prioritize the interests of other nations over those of the United States.

We must remember that ambassadors are not just experts; they are emissaries of the commander-in-chief’s agenda. If their priorities don’t align, the mission suffers.

The Path Forward

Here’s what needs to happen, and I’m speaking directly to the patriots in Washington and the American people who demand accountability:

● Nominate Fast, Nominate Smart: The Trump administration must fill those 71 vacant posts with nominees who embody America First principles and not wait. Vet them thoroughly, but don’t let perfectionism stall progress. We need fighters, not bureaucrats.

● Clear the Senate Logjam: The Senate needs to stop playing games. Confirm those 41 pending nominees or explain why they’re unfit. If Republicans are holding things up for political points, they’re no better than the Democrats who stonewalled Trump’s first term. The American people deserve better.

● Balance Career and Political Appointees: Career diplomats have a role, but we can’t let the State Department’s entrenched elite dominate. Aim for a 60-40 split, 60% career, 40% political, to ensure fresh blood and loyalty to the president’s agenda.

● Prioritize Strategic Posts: Fill vacancies in key regions first. These aren’t just diplomatic posts; they’re battlegrounds for influence in a multipolar world.

● Hold the Bureaucracy Accountable: The State Department has been a swamp for too long. Audit those 72 Biden holdovers. If they’re not on board with America First, show them the door. No more lifers undermining the president’s vision.

Our global influence is directly tied to the strength and clarity of our diplomatic representation. Empty embassies and conflicting loyalties send the wrong message, not just to allies but to adversaries watching closely.

President Trump’s mandate is to prioritize American interests and reassert U.S. leadership worldwide. That starts with a whole and loyal diplomatic corps. The time for delays, dysfunction, and divided loyalties are over.

America cannot afford to remain silent on the global stage. It’s time to send ambassadors who speak with one voice, America’s.

Source: https://afsa.org/list-ambassadorial-appointments