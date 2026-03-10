The Benny Johnson Show Featuring General Flynn

What is happening in America right now is not politics as usual. It is not a policy disagreement or a pendulum swing between parties. It is something far more deliberate, far more coordinated, and far more dangerous.

For decades, a slow and methodical dismantling of the systems, institutions, and cultural foundations that have held this republic together for nearly two and a half centuries has been underway. It has been executed through elections, through the courts, through the media, through academia, and through the administrative machinery of the federal government itself.

The American people are beginning to see it clearly. Dissenting voices have been censored. Federal law enforcement elements have been weaponized against political opponents. Elections have been manipulated through lawfare, mail-in ballot expansion, and the systematic erosion of voter ID protections. Open border policies have fundamentally altered the demographic and economic landscape of entire states. Corporate media and major technology platforms have been captured by a narrow ideological class determined to control what information reaches the public.

The founders understood that republics do not fall overnight. They are hollowed out gradually, from within, by those who understand that controlling institutions is more powerful than winning elections. That is precisely what has been executed against the American people over the last several decades.

The question is whether enough Americans will recognize the moment they are living in, rise to meet it, and refuse to stand down. Understanding the overthrow is the first step to stopping it.

The Constitution is not a suggestion and neither is the will of the American people.