General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Gilmore's avatar
Tony Gilmore
8h

Bravo General A Wonderful Read.

Semper Fidelis

Reply
Share
Beverly's avatar
Beverly
8h

Brought tears to my eyes and heartfelt appreciation for why these fine upstanding men did for us. USA!

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture