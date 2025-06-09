“If 70% of the population understands the Globalist threat, things will turn in our favor very quickly…Right now [too many in our nation still] think the Globalist threat [remains] a conspiracy theory.” IT IS VERY REAL! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO READ BELOW

Below is a response from MAGA Warrior on X, in response to my short missive posted yesterday.

@MAGAWarrior_45

I told you that's the mission of Giant Slayers — to wake up the large part of the population that doesn't tune into conservative media including Democrats, Independents and low information Republicans.

If 70% of the population understands the Globalist threat, things will turn in our favor very quickly.

Right now they think the Globalist threat is a conspiracy theory even though our borders have been flooded via UN migrants funded and organized based on their Global Migration Plan, radical Muslim organizations are setting up Sharia Cities across the U.S. and recruiting participants from the Middle East, South American cartels are getting incredibly rich with human trafficking and drug smuggling at our Southern border and are setting up housing developments in Texas only available to illegals and cartels, Georg Soros is spending millions of dollars electing DAs that won't enforce the law and backing legislation to defund the police to add to chaos and fear, Cultural Marxism has taken over our Institutions — our Colleges and Universities, Media, Hollywood, Governmental Agencies, Local Governments across the U.S. and Silicon Valley, Billionaire Elites in Silicon Valley and around the world are creating cancel culture systems to go around the political system and we the people to get their way through brute force tactics, we recently found out that Globalist NGOs led by boards that include Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been funding international Globalist entities and their strategies to suppress free speech and further Globalist objectives, Blackrock acquired a controlling interest in a tiny Texas bank where the last three Speakers of the Texas House are and who have been part of a scheme to turn the power of the Texas Hose over to Democrats for going on 17 years, and Globalist groups are funding the riots and violence in the streets that will only increase in intensity as we get nearer the elections.

The Higgins memo very succinctly laid out the disparate factions that are behind the above described attacks. They have one thing in common, they all see destruction of the U.S. as the path to Global control.

Because conservatives haven't set up national networks that can oppose the extensive number of leftist NGOs with national reach, we have no effective way to fight back. Thirty second ads won't do it.

Also, note that Democrats tend to control local politics including all the big metros, and that's where the election machinery is. They control the culture and, as a result, they control the votes.

We're very limited in resources, training and ability to deal with these situations as they're becoming the norm. They will continue unless we win decisively and that's not going to happen unless we have organizations like Turning Point Action and Giant Slayers Action on the ground leading, training and making sure grass roots patriots have the resources and strategic focus to win this battle.

We won't win this by just backing School Board Candidates and recruiting Precinct Chairs (who do absolutely nothing but go to meetings once they've been recruited, btw). Thirty second ads on Fox News aren't going to win this either. Grass roots boots on the ground is the only way. This is 5G Warfare, winning the hearts and minds of 70% of the population.

Organizations like Indivisible have chapters in every voting district in the U.S. We need to do the same or we will be crushed, especially with a future president much less capable than @realDonaldTrump

Politick Rick™ CEO, Giant Slayers™

We Help Patriots Engage With The Political System And Be Heard. We Give Them The Strategy, Tactics And Tools To Get Positive Change!

#GiantSlayers