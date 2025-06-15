Today's SITREP focuses on regional and global responses to the Israel-Iran Conflict

An overnight development:

Iranian airspace was officially closed, yet a 747 takes off from Tehran International Airport, then immediately goes dark.

Destination unknown.

So what? When a corrupt authoritarian tyrannical regime dies, among the first actions is for those leaders and their families who have gotten rich off the backs and persecution of their own people move to their alternative palaces, dachas, or homes.

This plane has a good chance of having a lot of Gucci and convertible currency on board.

Assad, can you see us yet?

The ongoing conflict between Iran & Israel involves direct military strikes, with both sides exchanging missile & drone attacks, causing significant casualties.

Regional responses include support from groups like the Houthis in Yemen, while Hezbollah & Gaza have limited involvement.

Globally, the U.S. and U.K. have taken military precautions, and countries like Russia and China focus on diplomacy, with calls for de-escalation from the EU & UN. The situation is complex, with ongoing diplomatic efforts and concerns about regional stability, and opinions vary on responsibility and escalation.

The war between Iran and Israel has seen intense military engagements, with both nations launching strikes against each other. This conflict has drawn varied responses from regional actors and global powers, reflecting a mix of military, diplomatic, and humanitarian concerns.

Israel has targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites, while Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks, leading to casualties on both sides. Regional groups like the Houthis in Yemen have supported Iran with missile launches, and there have been minor actions from Gaza, though Hezbollah has not actively joined the fray.

Globally, The U.S. has stated it was not involved in Israel's strikes but has warned Iran against attacking U.S. assets, with the U.K. deploying additional jets to the region. Russia and China have engaged in diplomatic efforts, while the EU, France, Germany, and others call for de-escalation. The UN condemned the escalation, urging restraint and holding emergency meetings.

The conflict's complexity is evident, with diplomatic talks like those mediated by Oman being canceled, and concerns about nuclear safety and regional stability persist. The international community remains divided, with varying views on responsibility and the path forward.

Regional and Global Military Responses to the Iran-Israel Conflict vary and the ongoing conflict has caused an array of regional/global military responses, reflecting the geopolitical stakes and the potential for broader escalation.

The conflict has clearly intensified with Israel launching its initial airstrikes back on 13 June. Targets in Iran include military and nuclear facilities, such as Natanz, Esfahan Nuclear Technology Center, Tabriz Airbase, Hamedan Airbase, Amand Missile Base, Bakhtaran missile base, and energy infrastructure such as South Pars, Fajr-e Jam, and Shahran oil depot, as well as the Farda Motors factor. Israel described these actions as aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities, reporting a 90% interception rate of Iranian munitions. Iran responded with Operation True Promise III, launching 7 waves of ballistic missile attacks and two waves of drones, causing significant casualties, with at least 13 deaths and 270 wounded in Israel.

The regional landscape shows a mix of direct involvement and limited engagement. For instance, Israel's military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has been proactive, striking 80 targets in Iran, including oil depots and the defense ministry, as part of its campaign to neutralize Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile threats.

Iran's retaliation has been robust, with missile barrages targeting Israeli cities like Haifa and Tel Aviv, causing residential areas to take direct hits. My assessment at this stage is that the ability for Iran to sustain these type strikes is limited.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have launched three drones and one ballistic missile at Israel, coordinating with Iran's efforts, though Israeli officials were unaware of some attacks from Yemen.

Hezbollah has not participated actively, limiting its response to generic condemnation statements, indicating a cautious approach to avoid direct involvement (at this stage they likely know better).

Two rockets were launched from Gaza, falling near Nir Oz, with no group claiming responsibility, suggesting limited and uncoordinated action (likely loner thugs).

Global powers have responded with a combination of military precautions, diplomatic initiatives, and calls for de-escalation:

1. The U.S. has clarified it was informed but not involved in Israel's strikes, with President Trump warning Iran against attacking U.S. assets and threatening a full military response if necessary. The U.S. has 2,500 troops in Iraq, and Iraq has asked Iran not to strike U.S. targets there. U.S. officials described the Natanz strikes as "extremely effective" and prioritized protecting U.S. citizens while seeking diplomatic resolution.

2. The U.K. has deployed additional jets to the Middle East following Iran's threats to target British, French, and U.S. bases, indicating heightened military readiness.

3. Russia, through President Putin, has engaged in diplomatic efforts, holding calls with U.S., Israeli, and Iranian leaders offering to facilitate nuclear talks and supporting Iran's uranium enrichment while urging diplomatic resolution (sorry Putin, Iran is led by psychotics and can never have a nuclear weapon).

4. China has taken a diplomatic approach, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holding a call with Wang Yi, though no specific military response was reported. This reflects China's focus on maintaining stability through dialogue (Xi, you cannot have your one belt cake and eat it too).

5. Both France and Germany, along with other EU members, have called for de-escalation to avoid all-out war, with France, the U.K., and Germany expressing support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran's nuclear threat (surprising support and a bit lukewarm). Their position highlights a balance between security concerns and diplomatic restraint.

6. Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israel's strikes, describing them as a violation of international law, with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan urging Iran to reject the use of force. Saudi Arabia fears being drawn into the conflict and has called for international intervention, reflecting concerns about regional stability (trust that the Saudis DO NOT want Iran to have a NUC).

7. The EU, through High Representative Kaja Kallas, has called on both Israel and Iran to show restraint, voicing deep concern over the escalating conflict (keep in mind, the majority of the EU is in favor of the globalist agenda).

8. Cyprus has been involved in back-channel messaging between Iran and Israel, to ensure diplomatic lines of communications remain open.

9. The United Nations pretends to play a central role in addressing the conflict with UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemning the escalation, urging "maximum restraint" and recalling the obligation of Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter (an anti-American and anti-Israeli agenda). The UN Security Council held an emergency session 13 June, requested by Iran and supported by others, where various positions were aired. Russia condemned Israel's actions, Pakistan supported Iran's self-defense, the U.S. accused Iran of attacks, Iran held the U.S. complicit, and Israel defended its strikes as preventative.

10. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that nuclear sites must never be targeted, offering the IAEA as a neutral platform for dialogue, highlighting concerns about radiological risks (like China, you can't have your take the money and run cake and eat it too).

Bottom Line: The complexity of the conflict, with a massive and initial number of competing military actions, combined with diplomatic efforts and international calls for restraint, reflect the high stakes to attain regional and global stability. This conflict will continue to be waged until Iran’s ability to wage war against Israel is eliminated. Israel has had enough.