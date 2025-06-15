General Flynn's Substack - Official

GenEarly
Jun 15

EU and the Brits want Peace in the Iran Israel war, but More War with Ukraine Russia War.

Hopefully the MAGA can remain committed to Peace and not join in with the NeoCon USSA Empire perpetual war Pompeo-Grahmnesty-Cia Cartel

JD Decuypere
Jun 15

After waking each morning, thanking the Lord for another day. I have begun to pull up General Flynns A.M. SITREP. As a result. I need not turn on any hyperbolic news reports from the rest of the media. Thank you General Sir for cutting through the mountains of opinion news reports. Saves me time. Today's SITREP sounds as one might expect under the circumstances. Boiler plate responses from the multinational cesspool. And Iran's scatter gun approach to strike back. I also get news from TBN each evening. And regardless of the multinational respondents. With there typical "whats in it for me" CYA bloviating. And the "headline" news from the DAVOS approved media worldwide. There's an amazing ray of heart warming news from Iran. The Iranian people who've been oppressed by the crazy zealots who's wearing their towels to tight. For over 40 years when the idiot Jimmy Carter created the toxic environment that put them in power. 70 percent of Iranian civilians see this as an opportunity for long awaited freedom. Anyone with even the slightest amount compassion for our fellow human beings. Should be praying and shouting from the rooftops for the IDF to swiftly neuter the existing ruling class of Iran. This should be something the ultra ignorant lunatic leftist in America and around the world. Can join in agreement with conservative Christian and agnostic's alike. In support of liberating the citizenry of Iran. Where's ANTIFA in Iran? Why aren't the DAVOS/SOROS crusaders helping liberate the truly oppressed people of Iran? The Iranian people want freedom! And people from around the world should be doing everything in their power to help "FREE IRAN" And thank you General sir for exposing the unbridled truth. And the message to Americans. Cherish and guard our freedoms that are being threatened as we speak!

