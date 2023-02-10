Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay Connected

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Memo to the Nation

America is going through a major transitional period. We are living in a meaningful time, and we must rise. We need to commit to do even more for our loved ones, communities, houses of worship, school boards, town councils or county boards. This commitment strengthens us and draws others to our side. Others will join the cause because it’s theirs, too.

Our nation faces a test of faith. Faith in God, faith in ourselves, faith in each other, faith in our families and friends and faith that our constitution will stand this test of time and adversity. Our founders envisioned this time of immense challenge and warned us about the rise of tyranny against our desire for freedom.

During this test, reflect back on the most important component of your life (for me it is my children and grandchildren) …and never forget that one thing more important than freedom is faith in God. All Americans should focus on the positive things in our lives and how we as a nation will rise above the dark shadows of evil and once again discover the light.

The hard times my family and I encountered these past several years have given me time and reason to reflect on our country and our cause. My thinking has been augmented, clarified and sharpened by my correspondence with tens of thousands of Americans, maybe by you. We have to and MUST return to our roots as a nation.

Thank You

Paid Substack subscribers not only receive access to each post, but they also receive invitations to monthly discussions with General Flynn, where questions are encouraged. Or subscribe at a Champion level and receive a signed copy of FLYNN, Deliver the Truth-Whatever the Cost.