President Trump’s Final Break with Neocon Ideology
When a white Russian, a flaming Lib, and testicles walk into a bar.
11 hrs ago
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
308
7
General Flynn Speaks at the National Veterans Parade Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago
WE ARE A COUNTRY OF WINNERS
Feb 15
114
2
15:38
CIA Propagandizing Americans
The Intelligence Community
Feb 10
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
352
6
News and Social Media
Trump Reveals the Next Eight People He is Revoking Security Clearances From After Stripping Biden’s
Feb 10
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
211
4
January 2025
A Renewed American Spirit
Our struggles make us stronger...and now we clearly see the enemy
Jan 30
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
266
4
Video of General Flynn's Q&A
Thank you all for your support!
Jan 26
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
25
3
Zoom Link for Q & A With General Flynn
Get your questions ready!
Jan 24
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
16
3
It's Time!
Ask The People's General Your Questions
Jan 23
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
209
Breaking
Getting back to NORMAL will require holding people ACCOUNTABLE
Jan 22
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
494
69
Headlines General Flynn Is Watching
-January 20th
Jan 20
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
223
24
The Central Intelligence Agency
Why The CIA Seeks To Destroy America And What Can Be Done About It
Jan 20
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
225
2
Reissuing the Schlesinger Directive
Collection of Information Detailing Illegal CIA Activities
Jan 14
•
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
27
6
