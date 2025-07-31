General Flynn's Substack - Official

Everything is Connected

Bombshell
Jul 31, 2025
Author: The SCIF on X @TheIntelSCIF

GEN. FLYNN STATES new declassified documents dropping will not only expose deep state coup against Trump, but the full scope including the 2020 election. Everything is connected.

There are many things that are not available to the public that will come out, especially leading up to 2020, the coup and the rigged election.

