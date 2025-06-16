General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of General Flynn's Substack - Official

Live On War Room

Israel - Iran Conflict
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)'s avatar
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Jun 16, 2025
∙ Paid
3
5
Share

America is currently navigating a crucial juncture in its history. It is essential to allow Israel the chance to pursue its objectives. In parallel, the United States should prioritize addressing the enduring challenges presented by the Chinese Communist Party.

The trajectory of this century will significantly depend on our thoughtful approach to these c…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to General Flynn's Substack - Official to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture