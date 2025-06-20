General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Congress MUST NOT be let off the hook...

President Trump needs to take a very deep and long breath before committing to this war.
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Jun 20, 2025
Carl Higbie,

I pray that the President and his team listen to this message. You are 100% spot on.

If the United States goes all in, there must be a clear end goal, as opposed to just dropping a big bomb on a target (war is far more complex). We MUST HAVE clear, achievable objectives! Congress must also do its constitutional duty and debate, decide and r…

