Thanks to The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) on X for sharing this video.
We are at war with an intrusive component of our federal government - Wake up and fight for accountability before it’s too late!
This Marxist revolution began with Obama, and these actors have no intention of giving up. I want to see our current leaders crush the Deep State, just as we crushed the Iranian nuclear program.
This is truly a battle of good vs. evil. Americans are yelling for accountability as new evidence is released on attacks against our citizenry, attacks which must be immediately acknowledged and properly dealt with.
Share this post