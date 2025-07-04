General Flynn's Substack - Official

Crush The Deep State

AMERICANS ARE YELLING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY
Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Jul 04, 2025
Thanks to The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) on X for sharing this video.

We are at war with an intrusive component of our federal government - Wake up and fight for accountability before it’s too late!

This Marxist revolution began with Obama, and these actors have no intention of giving up. I want to see our current leaders crush the Deep State, just as we crushed the Iranian nuclear program.

This is truly a battle of good vs. evil. Americans are yelling for accountability as new evidence is released on attacks against our citizenry, attacks which must be immediately acknowledged and properly dealt with.

