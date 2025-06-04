General Flynn and Alex Jones

Share this postGeneral Flynn's Substack - OfficialGeneral Flynn and Alex JonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript432Share this postGeneral Flynn's Substack - OfficialGeneral Flynn and Alex JonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33111General Flynn and Alex JonesNATO Is Trying To Start A Nuclear War With Russia!Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)Jun 04, 2025432Share this postGeneral Flynn's Substack - OfficialGeneral Flynn and Alex JonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33111ShareTranscriptThe Alex Jones Show Featuring General Flynn: "NATO Is Trying To Start A Nuclear War With Russia!"WATCH THE FULL VIDEOInfo WarsDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postGeneral Flynn's Substack - OfficialGeneral Flynn and Alex JonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGeneral Flynn's Substack - Official PodcastI fight for the freedom God gave us and the liberties guaranteed in our Constitution. The foundation of our freedom is the recognition that these rights are given to us by God, not granted by men.I fight for the freedom God gave us and the liberties guaranteed in our Constitution. The foundation of our freedom is the recognition that these rights are given to us by God, not granted by men.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)Recent EpisodesGeneral Flynn and Benny JohnsonFeb 27 • Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)General Flynn Speaks at the National Veterans Parade Fundraiser at Mar-a-LagoFeb 15BREAKING: CIA Whistleblower Comes ForwardDec 31, 2024FLYNN Tour Documentary TeaserNov 1, 2024 • Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN IS BETRAYING HURRICANE VICTIMSOct 5, 2024 • Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)FLYNNAug 7, 2024 • Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Share this post