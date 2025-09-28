Break the Deep State’s Grip

America is under siege from the shadows. We are living in a time when unelected operatives, globalist schemers, and entrenched bureaucrats have manipulated intelligence to serve their own power, not We the People’s. This has gone on for decades, spanning both parties and countless administrations. It is time to stop.

Mr. President, Donald J. Trump, listen closely because this is straight talk from the front lines of freedom. America is under siege from the shadows, and you know it better than anyone.

Demand the Full Record

Order a comprehensive briefing on every presidential finding going back decades, those classified directives that greenlight the CIA’s covert operations, from Cold War destabilizations to the endless wars Americans have bled for. Go back to the Hughes Ryan Act of 1974, dig out the Iran-Contra skeletons, and expose the black budgets that shaped policy without the consent of We the People.

No more half-truths from the swamp creatures who buried them to protect their globalist games. Get the raw files, the unredacted truth, and expose the rot that’s poisoned our national security for too long.

Lock In Title 50 Oversight

Lock in that detailed Title 50 briefing right now, Title 50 of the U.S. Code, the ironclad law that chains the intelligence beast to the Constitution. That’s your authority as Commander-in-Chief to oversee every covert action, every clandestine move, with presidential findings that demand congressional eyes or at least the Gang of Eight when the clock’s ticking hot. It’s the National Security Act backbone, mandating you approve and report on those shadow wars, from drone strikes to cyber shadows, ensuring no rogue deep state actor runs wild without your say-so.

Demand your great DNI Director (DNI Gabbard) to sit you and others down, lay out the whole playbook on how Title 50 tames the IC, from funding flows to oversight firewalls, and how it’s been twisted against patriots like us. As stated above, ensure you include other members from your administration (AG, SOW, SOS) to ensure they clearly understand the mission that the American people entrusted you to complete.

Build a Team for the Truth

Create a dedicated intelligence team committed solely to the truth. This team should provide untainted intelligence, free from influence by deep state operatives or globalist schemers.

We must break the status quo, think boldly, and act swiftly to safeguard our nation. Innovative approaches are essential.

It’s time to arm yourself and the Nation with the truth!