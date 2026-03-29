They didn't come after me to destroy me. They came after me to destroy what you would learn once I started peeling back the layers. That distinction matters more than most people will ever stop long enough to consider. The target was never a man. The target was the truth, and the millions of Americans who might finally wake up if it ever reached them. Once you understand that, everything that happened begins to make a different and far more disturbing kind of sense.



The leaks, the lies, the lawfare — none of it was chaos. It was choreography. A small and deliberate group of people calculated every move, knowing that the most effective deception is the kind that never looks like deception at all. At the highest levels of power, corruption does not announce itself. It disguises itself as justice. It wears the uniform of the process. It presents itself as the system working exactly as the founders intended. That is precisely what makes it so dangerous, and that is precisely what they were counting on you never being willing to believe.



"All warfare is based on deception." — Sun Tzu